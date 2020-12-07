FCC chairman admits that he wants to block Biden from changing anything

In a recent interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, said it would be “valuable” for Senate Republicans to block President-elect Joe Biden from appointing a new FCC chairperson. That way, the GOP can “forestall” Biden’s agenda in the agency, including restoring net neutrality so that corporations can’t charge companies for an equal presence on the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In short, if Republicans win Georgia’s runoff elections on January 5, they could stall a vote for Biden’s new pick for the FCC head. If this happens, Biden won’t be able to seat someone to help implement his agenda.

“But I think it would be very valuable to … help forestall what really would be billions of dollars worth of economic damage that I think a Democrat FCC would look to jam through from day one in January or February,” Carr said.