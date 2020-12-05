Quantcast
Federal judge on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist smacks down lawsuit to overturn Georgia election

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (AFP : MANDEL NGAN)

On Saturday, the Trump campaign was dealt yet another loss as a federal appeals court smacked down attorney Lin Wood’s effort to help the campaign block Georgia from certifying the election results.

The opinion, written by judge Bill Pryor, upheld a lower court’s finding that the campaign has no standing to challenge the certification of the election — and slammed Trump’s legal counsel for a “basic misunderstanding” of fundamental legal principles.

According to tweets from Buzzfeed’s Zoe Tillman, “Another GOP election challenge loss — 11th Circuit rejected L. Lin Wood’s effort to stop Georgia from certifying. The 3-0 opinion, written by Judge Bill Pryor, agreed with the district judge that Wood lacked standing, and concluded it was moot.”

You can read the tweets below:

Bill Pryor, a one-time protege of former Alabama Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is one of the most conservative judges on the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which is itself one of the most conservative appellate courts in the United States. He was actually on Trump’s shortlist for a nomination to the Supreme Court in 2017, and has a record of advancing far-right legal philosophies like the criminalization of homosexuality.

His opinion was also joined by Judge Barbara Lagoa, another conservative judge and Trump appointee who was herself on the Supreme Court shortlist to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.


