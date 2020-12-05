Federal judge on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist smacks down lawsuit to overturn Georgia election

On Saturday, the Trump campaign was dealt yet another loss as a federal appeals court smacked down attorney Lin Wood’s effort to help the campaign block Georgia from certifying the election results.

The opinion, written by judge Bill Pryor, upheld a lower court’s finding that the campaign has no standing to challenge the certification of the election — and slammed Trump’s legal counsel for a “basic misunderstanding” of fundamental legal principles.

According to tweets from Buzzfeed’s Zoe Tillman, “Another GOP election challenge loss — 11th Circuit rejected L. Lin Wood’s effort to stop Georgia from certifying. The 3-0 opinion, written by Judge Bill Pryor, agreed with the district judge that Wood lacked standing, and concluded it was moot.”

New: Another GOP election challenge loss — 11th Circuit rejected L. Lin Wood’s effort to stop Georgia from certifying. The 3-0 opinion, written by Judge Bill Pryor, agreed with the district judge that Wood lacked standing, and concluded it was moot https://t.co/5APGlZDPHW pic.twitter.com/gFzNlSf5S2 — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 5, 2020

Pryor: “The Constitution makes clear that federal courts are courts of limited jurisdiction, U.S. Const. art. III; we may not entertain post-election contests about garden-variety issues of vote counting and misconduct that may properly be filed in state courts.” — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 5, 2020

“Wood’s arguments reflect a basic misunderstanding of what mootness is. He argues that the certification does not moot anything “because this litigation is ongoing” and he remains injured. But mootness concerns the availability of relief, not the existence of a lawsuit…” pic.twitter.com/Rg16edzcRS — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) December 5, 2020

Bill Pryor, a one-time protege of former Alabama Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is one of the most conservative judges on the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which is itself one of the most conservative appellate courts in the United States. He was actually on Trump’s shortlist for a nomination to the Supreme Court in 2017, and has a record of advancing far-right legal philosophies like the criminalization of homosexuality.

His opinion was also joined by Judge Barbara Lagoa, another conservative judge and Trump appointee who was herself on the Supreme Court shortlist to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.