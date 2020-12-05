Federal judge reinstates DACA and orders swift approval of new applicants
A New York federal judge reinstated the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program Friday and ordered Homeland Security to quickly process new applicants.
President Donald J. Trump has tried repeatedly to end the Obama-era program during his four years in office. The ruling Friday now ensures that thousands of immigrants whose parents brought them to the U.S. as young children will have the ability to continue to work and study in the country without the threat of deportation.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis issued a six-page ruling that included ordering Department of Homeland Security to post a public notice by Monday prominently on its website to accept first-time applications.
Existing applicants will need to reapply every year, but in doing so, will remain in the program.
The National Immigration Law Center called the ruling a “major victory.”
“This is a major victory for immigrant youth, led by immigrant youth. We would not be celebrating this day were it not for our courageous plaintiffs that fought to affirm that their #HomeIsHere,” the National Immigration Law Center tweeted after the ruling. “This is a day to celebrate, and we look forward to working with the incoming Biden administration to create a permanent solution for immigrant youth and communities.”
The Court today set aside Chad Wolf’s July 2020 memo. This means the government must:
1️⃣ Reopen the #DACA program to first-time applicants,
2️⃣ Return the period of protections to two years
3️⃣ Make Advanced Parole available to DACA recipients again without restrictions.
— National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) December 4, 2020
The gov’t was also ordered to provide notice that EAD and DACA protections are extended to 2-years for those who received 1-year grants under the Wolf memo.
We will share more information at https://t.co/mbQARmZiyA.
— National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) December 4, 2020
