Feds still stonewalling on Jeffrey Epstein deal
Perhaps the Department of Justice will take the Jeffrey Epstein case more seriously when President Joe Biden takes office. Under President Donald Trump, the whitewash continues.The latest outrage came last month. The department’s Office of Professional Responsibility concluded that Alexander Acosta, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, showed only “poor judgment” and not misconduct in 2008 when he approved an absurdly light deal for sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.That deal, known as a non-prosecution agreement, allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges that could have…
Commentary
Feds still stonewalling on Jeffrey Epstein deal
Perhaps the Department of Justice will take the Jeffrey Epstein case more seriously when President Joe Biden takes office. Under President Donald Trump, the whitewash continues.The latest outrage came last month. The department’s Office of Professional Responsibility concluded that Alexander Acosta, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, showed only “poor judgment” and not misconduct in 2008 when he approved an absurdly light deal for sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.That deal, known as a non-prosecution agreement, allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges that could have... (more…)
2020 Election
Victory for US democracy: Courts serve law – and not the president’s will
One good news story from election 2020 that has gotten insufficient attention is the continued independence of America’s courts.Across the country, state and federal judges — appointed by both parties — have resisted President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the voters. From Pennsylvania to Georgia to Michigan and beyond, judges have rejected false White House claims of massive fraud and chastised his lawyers for failing to present evidence.One thrilling moment took place last week in Philadelphia, when federal appeals court Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, bluntly rejected efforts ... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump only had to do three things to be a successful president — but he was apocalyptically bad at his job
Donald Trump could easily have won re-election while riding an approval rating in the mid-50s. I'll tell you how in just a second. But if you were to ask him, Trump would tell you all about how the "fake news", the "China virus" and the "corrupt" Biden campaign stopped him from achieving a successful presidency.
This article was originally published at Salon
He'd be lying, of course. The only thing that stopped Trump from reaching a second term was Trump himself.