Florida is second-worst place for millennials to live, career website says
Orlando once trended as a hotspot for millennials but a new study ranked Florida as one of the worst places for them to live. The study used four categories to create the list: millennial unemployment rate, homeownership, average student loan debt, and percentage of millennials living in poverty, according to career website Zippia. In Florida, millennials’ unemployment rates and homeownership are at 7% with poverty rates at 22%. Millennial homeownership in the state also ranks as the third-worst in the country, according to Zippia. Florida is not the only Southern state to earn such a dubious …
Santa and Mrs. Claus test positive for COVID-19 after posing for photos with dozens of kids
A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at a Georgia holiday event may have exposed dozens of children to the coronavirus.
The couple, who have volunteered at the event for years, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, two days after posing for photos with about 50 children during a parade organized by the Long County Chamber of Commerce, reported WSAV-TV.
“I have personally known both ‘Santa’ and ‘Mrs. Claus’ my entire life and I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger,” said Robert Parker, chairman of the county board of commissioners.
Morning Joe crew taunts Donald Trump with announcement that Putin congratulated President-elect Biden on win
The co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," kicked off Tuesday morning by sharing a clip of President-elect Joe Biden addressing the nation after Electoral College Day and then proceeded to smirk as they announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had called Biden to congratulate him on his win.
With Biden announcing he won in the same type of "landslide" that Donald Trump said he won by in 2016, co-host Mika Brzezinski delivered more bad news to the outgoing president.
"The Electoral College yesterday cast the formal vote to make Joe Biden the next president of the United States, confirming the 306 vote victory he secured five weeks ago and, with that, we finally got the recognition of Biden's win that we have all been waiting for," Brzezinski explained as co-host Joe Scarborough inserted, "Yes, wait for it."
‘Barr ended up just being like Trump’: Morning Joe writes political epitaph for ‘resigning’ attorney general
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough buried President Donald Trump's outgoing Attorney General Bill Barr, and said he's lucky to have escaped criminal charges during his term overseeing the Department of Justice.
Barr submitted his resignation Monday and will leave the government before Christmas, and the "Morning Joe" host said Trump's corruption became too much for even this attorney general to endure.
"Well, actually, what happened was Bill Barr found himself backed against the wall and forced to write a letter because Donald Trump obviously was going to fire him," Scarborough said. "But Bill Barr ended up doing what other Republicans ended up doing. When they could undermine American democracy by their words, when they could spread propaganda that Vladimir Putin couldn't pay for, when they could lie about investigations that were conducted, he would gladly lie about [Robert] Mueller's investigation and misstate facts. When he had a chance to go and testify in the Senate and the House, he would openly commit perjury. Still surprised no one ever brought charges against him for that."