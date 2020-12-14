Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida newspapers sue DeSantis administration for lack of transparency on COVID-19 pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Florida governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Although some Republican governors have aggressively promoted social distancing measures and coronavirus restrictions in their states — including Maryland’s Larry Hogan, Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker and Ohio’s Mike DeWine — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has drawn a great deal of criticism from Democrats for not taking the COVID-19 pandemic as seriously as he should. And Florida newspapers have been critical of DeSantis for not being more up-front about the pandemic’s impact on the Sunshine State, including some newspapers that have taken aggressive legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press reports that two Florida newspapers, the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Orlando Sun Sentinel, are suing the DeSantis’ administration for failing to publicly release reports about pandemic conditions in the state. Julie Anderson, who serves as editor-in-chief of both publications, is quoted as saying, “The state has given us no explanation as to why this crucial health information should be withheld. We had no choice but to ask a court to intervene to uphold the public records law.”

The White House coronavirus task force, according to AP, believes that Florida needs to do a lot more to discourage the spread of COVID-19. The Center for Public Integrity, AP notes, has obtained a copy of a report the task force issued on December 6 — and the report’s recommendations for Florida include more social distancing and discouraging indoor gatherings in bars and restaurants.

According to the report, “Florida has seen stability in new cases, an increase in test positivity and increasing hospitalizations and deaths, indicating unrelenting community spread and inadequate mitigation.”

DeSantis, however, has been resisting a mask mandate and tougher coronavirus restrictions for businesses. The far-right Florida governor recently said, “No one’s losing their job because of a government dictate. Nobody’s losing their livelihood or their business.”

The White House’s coronavirus task force is headed by outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, and Dr. Deborah Birx is its response coordinator. Expert immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci is also part of the task force, and President-elect Joe Biden has asked Fauci to be a chief medical adviser for his coronavirus response team in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the United States suffered some of its deadliest days yet during the coronavirus pandemic — including more than 3300 deaths on Thursday, December 10. According to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, the pandemic has killed more than 1.6 million people worldwide and over 299,000 people in the U.S.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump makes nonsensical claims about ‘a fake water main break’ in latest post-election Twitter tantrum

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday threw yet another tantrum about losing the 2020 presidential election, and this time it involved a bizarre claim about officials in Georgia faking a water main break at a vote counting facility to give them more time to haul in phony ballots.

After quoting Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, who asked why swing states stopped counting in the middle of the night on election day, the president repeated a nonsensical and baseless conspiracy theory that has already been debunked.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas Republicans want to secede over Trump’s loss — but they’re fighting another losing battle of their own: GOP strategist

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Some Texas Republicans are threatening to secede from the United States over President Donald Trump's election loss, but one GOP strategist says that's the last gasp from a dying majority.

Party leaders and lawmakers threatened to leave the country after Texas attorney general Ken Paxton failed in his bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election, but GOP strategist Susan Del Percio says in a new column for NBC News that they're fighting another type of losing battle.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Violent threats against public officials accelerate as Trump’s loss sets in: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that violent threats against public officials of both parties who are not supporting President Donald Trump's election conspiracy theories are getting worse.

"Last week, an 'enemies' list of state and federal officials who rejected Trump’s baseless election conspiracy theories floated up from the dark corners of the Web, with home addresses listed and red targets over their photos, the latest in a string of threats to public officials," reported Hannah Knowles, Annie Gowen, and Tom Hamburger. "The list falsely accused swing-state governors, voting systems executives and the former top U.S. cybersecurity official responsible for securing November’s presidential election of 'changing votes and working against the President' in a treasonous attempt to 'overthrow our democracy.' The names from the list shared on social media included the hashtags #remembertheirfaces and #NoQuarterForTraitors."

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE