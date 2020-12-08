Former Trump official sues Trump attorney who called for his execution

Chris Krebs, the former cybersecurity chief who declared – against President Donald Trump’s wishes – that the 2020 election was the most secure ever, is filing a lawsuit against one of the President’s attorneys who called for his execution, New York Times staff writer Alan Feuer reports.

“Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump],” Trump attorney Joe diGenova said on “The Howie Carr Show,” which is simulcast on Newsmax. “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”

In his lawsuit Krebs accuses diGenova of “a calculated and pernicious conspiracy,” and says diGenova “issued an unlawful and inflammatory ‘call to action’ for” him to “suffer the fate of a convicted traitor.”

The lawsuit says Krebs “faces a genuine risk of imminent harm.”

Here’s The Times’ Alan Feuer with the scoop:

SCOOP: Chris Krebs, the former head of the US cybersecurity agency, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump lawyer Joe DiGenova accusing him, the Trump campaign & the TV outlet Newsmax of a “pernicious conspiracy” to harm GOPers who stood up to POTUS’ claims of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/lmAyR8IkL5 — Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) December 8, 2020