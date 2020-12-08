Former Trump official sues Trump attorney who called for his execution
Chris Krebs, the former cybersecurity chief who declared – against President Donald Trump’s wishes – that the 2020 election was the most secure ever, is filing a lawsuit against one of the President’s attorneys who called for his execution, New York Times staff writer Alan Feuer reports.
“Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump],” Trump attorney Joe diGenova said on “The Howie Carr Show,” which is simulcast on Newsmax. “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”
In his lawsuit Krebs accuses diGenova of “a calculated and pernicious conspiracy,” and says diGenova “issued an unlawful and inflammatory ‘call to action’ for” him to “suffer the fate of a convicted traitor.”
The lawsuit says Krebs “faces a genuine risk of imminent harm.”
Here’s The Times’ Alan Feuer with the scoop:
SCOOP: Chris Krebs, the former head of the US cybersecurity agency, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump lawyer Joe DiGenova accusing him, the Trump campaign & the TV outlet Newsmax of a “pernicious conspiracy” to harm GOPers who stood up to POTUS’ claims of election fraud. pic.twitter.com/lmAyR8IkL5
— Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) December 8, 2020
2020 Election
GOP senator unloads on Trump’s ‘completely unacceptable’ pressure campaign to overturn election
Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) is coming out swinging amid reports that President Donald Trump is calling Pennsylvania state lawmakers and pressuring them to help him overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Toomey called on Trump to stop his pressure campaign aimed at getting state legislatures to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in their states.
"It’s completely unacceptable and it’s not going to work and the president should give up trying to get legislatures to overturn the results of the elections in their respective states," Toomey said.
2020 Election
‘Ramifications of reckless behavior’: CNN’s John King slams Jenna Ellis on news she tested positive for coronavirus
Trump campaign and personal attorney Jenna Ellis is the latest in the president's orbit – one of literally more than 50 – to test positive for coronavirus. As the news broke, CNN's John King chastised the attorney, who has been seen repeatedly without a mask.
Ellis informed the White House, Axios notes, "stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday."
On CNN, anchor John King reported the news, commenting her contracting the virus was simply, "ramifications of reckless behavior."
2020 Election
Turkish journalist issues a dire warning about Trump’s ongoing power grab
Zeynep Tufekci, a Turkish journalist who now lives in the United States and teaches at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has been warning that President Donald Trump's authoritarianism should not be taken lightly. Tufekci revisits that subject in article published in The Atlantic on December 7, stressing that whether or not Trump's attempt to overthrow the United States' 2020 election results is successful, Americans should be worried that he is even trying it in the first place.