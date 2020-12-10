‘Fox & Friends’ goes ballistic over ‘biased’ YouTube banning videos promoting election fraud lies
“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade is furious over YouTube’s decision to ban videos that promote the lie that there was widespread election fraud that handed the election to Joe Biden.
“Big tech YouTube is the latest to decide that any conversations or postings about election fraud is not going to be posted on YouTube,” Kilmeade ranted.
Kilmeade has the facts wrong.
“More than a month after the U.S. presidential election,” the AP reports, “YouTube says it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome.”
Kilmeade wrongly claimed YouTube was banning “any conversations or postings about election fraud.”
“I’m very disappointed,” Kilmeade continued, claiming an interview he conducted would be banned. “But in all seriousness, it’s unbelievable the way these big tech companies are flat out taking the incoming and being biased because they just want the outcome. The outcome is Joe Biden is president,” he admitted. “And this is more of an example of them doing it.”
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade thinks it’s unfair bias that people won’t be allowed to lie about the 2020 election results on YouTube any more. pic.twitter.com/doTfgUSPuO
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 10, 2020
2020 Election
Federal judge reminds Sidney Powell how US elections work in yet another blow to ‘kraken’ conspiracy suits
Things are not going well for President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sydney Powell after a federal judge on Wednesday reminded her of how elections work in the United States.
In a 45-page ruling on Powell's lawsuit in Wisconsin, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper reminded Powell that federal judges do not appoint the President of the United States, according to Law & Crime.
"Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country," Pepper wrote. "One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the 'why.' But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks."
2020 Election
Trump supporter shocked when his name pops up on list of allegedly ‘dead’ Biden voters
A Michigan supporter of President Donald Trump got a big shock recently when he appeared on a list of allegedly "dead" people who supported President-elect Joe Biden.
Bridge Michigan reports that the trouble started when conservative activist Meshawn Maddock posted a list of allegedly "dead" voters from Wayne County that she claimed proved the election was stolen from Trump.
However, Maddock's claims quickly fell apart when some of the "dead" Biden voters showed up in the replies to the since-deleted post to state they are very much alive.
2020 Election
Trump-loving AGs’ lawsuit could massively backfire and make America ‘ungovernable’: CNN’s Errol Louis
CNN contributor Errol Louis on Thursday warned Republican attorneys general that their lawsuit trying to overturn 2020 presidential election results in four swing states could massively backfire if it were to succeed.
Louis argued that if it becomes an accepted custom that states can challenge other states on the way they choose to conduct elections, it will throw the entire system into a state of permanent chaos with election results in a state of never-ending dispute.