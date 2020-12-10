‘Fox & Friends’ goes ballistic over ‘biased’ YouTube banning videos promoting election fraud lies

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade is furious over YouTube’s decision to ban videos that promote the lie that there was widespread election fraud that handed the election to Joe Biden.

“Big tech YouTube is the latest to decide that any conversations or postings about election fraud is not going to be posted on YouTube,” Kilmeade ranted.

Kilmeade has the facts wrong.

“More than a month after the U.S. presidential election,” the AP reports, “YouTube says it will start removing newly uploaded material that claims widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome.”

Kilmeade wrongly claimed YouTube was banning “any conversations or postings about election fraud.”

“I’m very disappointed,” Kilmeade continued, claiming an interview he conducted would be banned. “But in all seriousness, it’s unbelievable the way these big tech companies are flat out taking the incoming and being biased because they just want the outcome. The outcome is Joe Biden is president,” he admitted. “And this is more of an example of them doing it.”

Watch:

Brian Kilmeade thinks it’s unfair bias that people won’t be allowed to lie about the 2020 election results on YouTube any more. pic.twitter.com/doTfgUSPuO — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 10, 2020