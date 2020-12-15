Franklin Graham finally admits Trump lost but his followers insist he’s ‘not hearing what God is really doing’

“God’s plan for President Trump and his next chapter is a second term.”

Franklin Graham is taking heat after finally accepting President-elect Joe Biden won the election, and President Donald Trump lost. Last week he promoted a false Stalin quote to support Trump’s election fraud lies, saying: “Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”

But in a Facebook post to his 9 million followers on Monday Graham tried to put a positive spin on the defeat of the president he is extremely closely tied to, after the Electoral College officially voted for Biden. Graham said he is “grateful to God that for the last four years He gave us a president who protected our religious liberties.”

Many of his followers were not pleased, with some accusing him of not listening to God, and others insisting God is not done and Trump will serve another four years.

Graham also offered a huge litany of right wing extremism and several half-truths to prop up Trump. He claimed he is “grateful for a president who defended the lives of the unborn, standing publicly against abortion and the bloody smear it has made on our nation; grateful for a president who nominated conservative judges to the Supreme Court and to our federal courts; grateful for a president who built the strongest economy in 70 years with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years before the pandemic; grateful for a president who strengthened and supported our military; grateful for a president who stood against ‘the swamp’ and the corruption in Washington; grateful for a president who supported law and order and defended our police. I’m grateful for a president and a vice president who recognized the importance of prayer and were not ashamed of the name of Jesus Christ.”

It did not go over well with some of his supporters, some of whom parroted astonishingly false Fox News, OAN, or Newsmax lies.

Here are some excerpts from the Facebook comments:

“So you have given up? I’m sorry it ain’t over till it’s over. We still have a ways to go! Theres still legal battles going on!”

“Now we are owned and ruled by Chinese commies all because this nation would not repent of her sins.”

“I’m disappointed you are giving up on God’s miracle.”

“Its not over – 4 more years Mr. President Trump ..We Love You….God Bless You and God Bless America. I trust in you Lord …God is not finished.”

“Yes. Christmas Miracle inbound. Sad Franklin isn’t hearing from God on this. Disappointing.”

“I have strong faith Trumpet will win the election! Hallelujah! God’s truth is marching on!”

“Brother in Christ, i am saddened that you are not standing with those of us who believe in the plan of our Father and aren’t giving up. You know He always executes His plans at the 11th hour and when there is no doubt that He is the one in charge and the glory and honor is all His. Love you Brother and wish extravagant blessings on you and your family.”

“Amen, but, people were not confused, the dems cheated.”

“But it’s not over… Our God is a God of SUDDENLY!!!!!!! He will make a way where there is no way!!!!!!!”

“God’s plan for President Trump and his next chapter is a second term. You speak as if he lost the election.”

“Don’t you believe God heard His people crying out to heal our land? That won’t happen under Biden. I choose to believe that Trump will serve another 4 years. We have until January 20th for that to happen. Why give up so soon?”

“NO! NO! NO! GOD IS NOT DONE WITH THIS! ITS DISAPPOINTING THAT FRANKLIN GRAHAM IS NOT HEARING FROM GOD WHAT GOD IS REALLY DOING HERE. VERY DISAPPOINTING. GOD WILL HAVE THE FINAL SAY! AMOS 3:7 AND HE HAS. CLEARLY, THE PROPHETS HAVE SAID TRUMP IS, AND WILL BE PRESIDENT. DO NOT FALL FOR THE LIES OF THE EVIL ONE AND GIVE UP! BELIEVE GOD AND HIS PROPHETS!!”