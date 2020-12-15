Gay rights progress, but same-sex relations still a crime in 69 countries: report
Despite significant progress on gay rights around the world, dozens of countries still criminalize consensual same-sex activity, including six where being gay is punishable by death, campaigners said Tuesday.
In a fresh report, the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) found “considerable progress” in legal protections for LGBTI people worldwide.
Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created significant additional challenges for LGBTI and other minority communities, “positive developments have taken place,” the organization said.
But while the trend is towards acceptance, a full 69 UN member states continue to criminalize consensual sex between people of the same gender, the report found.
That is one fewer than last year, after Gabon backtracked from a 2019 law — “the shortest-lived law of its kind in modern history,” ILGA research coordinator and lead author of the report Lucas Ramon Mendos said in a statement.
More urgently than laws on the books, ILGA verified that 34 countries — more than half of those with criminalizing laws — have actively enforced them in the past five years.
The report warned the real number could be “much higher”.
“Wherever such provisions are in the books, people may get reported and arrested at any time even just under the suspicion of having sex with someone of the same gender,” Mendos said.
“Courts actively prosecute and sentence them to jail, public flogging, or even death,” he said.
In six UN member states, the death penalty is the legally prescribed punishment for consensual homosexual sex: Brunei, Iran, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, as well as across 12 northern states of Nigeria.
And the report said sources indicated that the death penalty could potentially be used in such cases in five other countries — Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates — although there was less legal certainty.
‘Oppress, persecute, scapegoat’
Another 42 countries have erected legal barriers to freedom of expression and sexual orientation and gender identity issues, while 51 have legal barriers to setting up NGOs that work on LGBTI issues.
ILGA’s head of programs Julia Ehrt voiced concern that some governments had taken advantage of the coronavirus crisis to step up efforts to “oppress, persecute, scapegoat and violently discriminate against us.”
The organization also voiced concern over the proliferation of so-called “LGBT-free zones” in places like Poland and Indonesia, and renewed support for “conversion therapies”.
But even as anti-gay rights forces seem to gain ground in a number of places, ILGA said its latest report showed “how our global community has collectively achieved progress in every single legal category tracked.”
It highlighted that Sudan in July repealed the death penalty for consensual same-sex sexual acts, and hailed that Germany had become one of four UN member states which ban conversion therapies at the national level.
A number of jurisdictions within Australia, Canada, Mexico and the United States have also done so.
And it celebrated that Costa Rica had joined the growing number of countries that have introduced marriage equality, bringing the total to 28.
Another 34 countries provide for some partnership recognition for same-sex couples, it pointed out.
Tuesday’s report also showed that as of this month, same-sex sexual acts are legal in 124 countries — 64 percent of UN member states.
A full 81 countries meanwhile have laws offering protection against discrimination in the workplace based on sexual orientation, ILGA said, pointing out that 20 years ago, only 15 did.
Despite the challenges, Ehrt said the report “contains hope for a better tomorrow (and) a future in which our communities will no longer have to fight to reclaim rights that should have never been taken away from us in the first place.”
Breaking Banner
Trump couldn’t steal this election — but here’s why I’m worried about the next one
President-elect Joe Biden's win was reaffirmed on Monday with yet another crushing blow to outgoing President Donald Trump's attempt to steal the election. When the Electoral College met in capitals across the country, despite much consternation, the vote essentially went off without a hitch. Biden earned the majority with 306 electoral votes, while Trump garnered just 232 — a reflection of the tally that has been expected for weeks. Not a single elector turned "faithless" or voted in an unexpected way, compared to the seven who broke ranks in 2016.
Trump's desperate efforts to launch a coup and "overturn" the election — his word — have failed. Biden will be the next president.
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr — Trump’s fixer or ‘big disappointment’?
As a businessman, Donald Trump always had a fixer -- part-lawyer, part-law bender, someone to make bad things go away. And as president, he thought he'd gone one better: his very own Attorney General Bill Barr.
Barr, 70, resigned Monday after falling out publicly with Trump, ending one of the most scrutinized and high-stakes relationships in Washington just weeks before the Republican president makes way for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
A veteran Washington insider who had already served as the top US law enforcement official under Republican president George H.W. Bush, Barr took office in February 2019.
Latest Headlines
How the cruise industry secretly backed ‘dark money’ mailers about defunding Key West police
As Key West, Fla., prepared to vote on three referendums that would drastically limit the number of cruise ships allowed to dock at the city’s port — and potentially set a precedent that could do nationwide damage to one of the country’s biggest tourism industries — cruise companies knew they had to do something to sway the public into voting no. But the companies, pollsters had told them, were not popular in the tropical resort city, and the limits were expected to pass. Any “no” campaign had to seem as if it were coming from locals, such as the bar, restaurant and shop owners who were buildi... (more…)