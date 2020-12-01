Georgia election official: Trump is complicit in potential violence
ATLANTA — A top Georgia election official Tuesday said President Donald Trump and the state’s two U.S. senators are complicit in threats against election workers and urged them to speak out against the behavior of some of the president’s most irate supporters.Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system manager, cited threats against a voting systems company technician in Gwinnett County, as well as threats against himself and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He also cited comments by a lawyer for Trump’s reelection campaign who suggested a cybersecurity official be “shot” for disputing the…
Trump lashes out again at Georgia Republicans for ‘massive voter fraud’ — and it may backfire in Senate runoffs
President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to lie about massive voter fraud by Georgia Republicans -- even though it may backfire during the Peach State's two runoff elections in January that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.
Trump made the comment the same day Republican election official Gabriel Sterling blasted Trump and the state's two GOP senators for pushing delusional conspiracy theories about the election results. Both Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) are in runoff elections.
"Rigged Election," Trump falsely tweeted after 10 p.m. at the White House.
Victory for US democracy: Courts serve law – and not the president’s will
One good news story from election 2020 that has gotten insufficient attention is the continued independence of America’s courts.Across the country, state and federal judges — appointed by both parties — have resisted President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the voters. From Pennsylvania to Georgia to Michigan and beyond, judges have rejected false White House claims of massive fraud and chastised his lawyers for failing to present evidence.One thrilling moment took place last week in Philadelphia, when federal appeals court Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, bluntly rejected efforts ... (more…)