Internet blasts ‘#FakeScientist’ Ivanka Trump for claiming ‘lockdowns are not grounded in science’

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, rumored to be exploring a possible entry into electoral politics after her father leaves office, is flexing her MAGA muscles more often these days. While the advisor to the president has generally focused her public statements on sometimes false but always positive framing of the Trump agenda and her perceived accomplishments, on Tuesday she went on the attack.

“These blanket lockdowns are not grounded in science,” tweeted Ivanka Trump, who has a history of ignoring stay-at-home orders herself and is neither a scientist nor a medical expert. “These arbitrary rules imposed by callous politicians are destroying lives. It is just wrong for small business owners to have fight so hard to keep their American dream alive.”

As many were quick to remind her, the “lockdowns” are necessary because President Donald Trump and his administration, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner, refused to take the coronavirus seriously and engaged in a partisan attack on COVID-19 prevention.

If President Trump had acted quickly and smartly, if he had embraced mask-wearing and urged Americans to take the threat seriously, hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved by the time the pandemic will be over.

Ivanka Trump has a years-long history of tone deaf tweets. Earlier this month she tried to elevate and equate herself with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

Here’s what many are now saying:

It will never stop amazing us that in the midst of the worst pandemic in a century, rather than turning to doctors and scientists, the closest advisors to the president were his fashion-brand owning daughter and her slumlord husband. This is why we need tighter nepotism laws. https://t.co/l03AJ9H4pV — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) December 15, 2020

Allowing 300k people to die, passing on getting Pfizer vaccines, refusing to model good behavior by wearing a mask, pushing quack medical remedies and not getting direct stimulus help to Americans and small businesses is wrong and destroying lives. https://t.co/0kd2Lwc0b2 — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 15, 2020

Maybe you should talk to @senatemajldr about providing them some assistance. Otherwise, shutup. https://t.co/0Nd7owHcNH — Robin (@Robin37881043) December 15, 2020

I’m kinda looking forward to watching Ivanka try to out-nutty Marco Rubio between now and 2022. https://t.co/rnwXJ1lO0N — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 15, 2020

Your admin has sat back and done nothing to push a 2nd stimulus plan through, has refused to negotiate with Democrats, held mask-less rallies all over the country to help the virus spread, and even managed to make wearing a mask a political issue Sit this one out — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) December 15, 2020

if your daddy had done right by the people at the beginning of this pandemic insted of worring about what he will look like well now he really looks like the worst pres ever.300k are dead cause frump downplayed this virus and lied to the people..he a looser in our eyes150%useless https://t.co/Hk361vz2gd — linda (@lbm1313) December 15, 2020

You know there’s more to science than cosplaying with test tubes, right? pic.twitter.com/QqdBTn7jEk — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) December 15, 2020

Hey Ivanka, we had a blanket lockdown twice. Guess what? We have no Covid cases. None. Zero.

The state of Victoria, Australia.

0 cases. Blanket lockdowns do work. — Shayne (@NigelMelish01) December 15, 2020

none of this would even be happening if you had listened to the scientists from the start… but you didn’t and now… hundreds of thousands are dead and things are happening in local communities that seem chaotic. Don’t blame them for the chain of events you started. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 15, 2020

Does Ivanka want to talk callousness? Her father and husband worked on engineering ways to punish states that didn’t flatter her conman daddy causing chaos supplying PPE for front-line medical workers. COVID has ravaged this country. Refrigerated trailers, IVANKA!

300K dead pic.twitter.com/uKFLIiUlVk — Gailen David (@gailendavid) December 15, 2020

