Internet blasts ‘#FakeScientist’ Ivanka Trump for claiming ‘lockdowns are not grounded in science’

Published

14 mins ago

on

Ivanka Trump appears on CBS (screen grab)

First Daughter Ivanka Trump, rumored to be exploring a possible entry into electoral politics after her father leaves office, is flexing her MAGA muscles more often these days. While the advisor to the president has generally focused her public statements on sometimes false but always positive framing of the Trump agenda and her perceived accomplishments, on Tuesday she went on the attack.

“These blanket lockdowns are not grounded in science,” tweeted Ivanka Trump, who has a history of ignoring stay-at-home orders herself and is neither a scientist nor a medical expert. “These arbitrary rules imposed by callous politicians are destroying lives. It is just wrong for small business owners to have fight so hard to keep their American dream alive.”

As many were quick to remind her, the “lockdowns” are necessary because President Donald Trump and his administration, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner, refused to take the coronavirus seriously and engaged in a partisan attack on COVID-19 prevention.

If President Trump had acted quickly and smartly, if he had embraced mask-wearing and urged Americans to take the threat seriously, hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved by the time the pandemic will be over.

Ivanka Trump has a years-long history of tone deaf tweets. Earlier this month she tried to elevate and equate herself with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton.

Here’s what many are now saying:

