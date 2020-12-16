Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany claimed Trump ‘supports life’ — and it didn’t end well

Published

1 min ago

on

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (screengrab).

At least 16,716,777 Americans have contracted coronavirus, with 303,773 deaths according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nevertheless, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday argued Donald Trump is a “president that supports life.”

The White House posted video of McEnany’s claim to Twitter, which quickly backfired.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
