Kayleigh McEnany claimed Trump ‘supports life’ — and it didn’t end well

At least 16,716,777 Americans have contracted coronavirus, with 303,773 deaths according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nevertheless, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday argued Donald Trump is a “president that supports life.”

The White House posted video of McEnany’s claim to Twitter, which quickly backfired.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Almost 305,000 dead Americans on his watch. I don't think their families will agree with what you just said. — Meidas_Cate (@carson101011) December 16, 2020

Trump 2004 – pitching to abort @TiffanyATrump Marla said: Darling, I`m so happy we`re about to have a child. I said, excuse me, I didn`t know about this But you know, at the time it was like, excuse me, what happened & then I said, well, what are we going to do about this? pic.twitter.com/cJbVbX8tzv — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) December 16, 2020

He called for the death penalty on the Central Park Five. The oldest was 16 at the time. — Peter Charbonneau, asst. coach for Jackie Daytona (@pcharbonneau21) December 16, 2020

How exactly do you sleep at night? — Gillian Smith 💗 🌊 🌊 🐕 🌊 🌊 (@Nevada7Desert) December 16, 2020

I mean he literally took kids from their moms and then lost their moms. — leah (@Herewithleah) December 16, 2020

Supports life…..hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha Ask that to Herman Cain at superspreader rally. If he supports life, he would have looked after his followers. Instead he subjected them to super spreaders, which spread throughout the country. Don't even go there!!! — Thatguyreally? (@Thatguyreally1) December 16, 2020

Really?? That is why he is fine with 305,000 DEAD AMERICANS in 9 months without doing ANYTHING except refer to it as a hoax, or fake that was created by the Democratic Party, when in FACT HE KNEW last December! #35DAYS You're ALL OUT! #35DAYS pic.twitter.com/XH446zuR52 — Margaret (@turtlemama517) December 16, 2020

The 306,243 Americans who have died from COVID-19 this year could not be reached for comment. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) December 16, 2020

If Trump supported moms he would not have yanked their infants and children out of their arms at the border. If he respected life he wouldn’t have let the pandemic decimate a significant portion of our populous, & he wouldn’t have Americans standing on bread lines for food. — Dr. Barbara 🇺🇸 1️⃣🌎✌🏻 (@Barb4bt) December 16, 2020

He supports life?? Tell that to the family of Brandon Bernard. The hypocrisy of this administration is ASTONISHING. — Ian Harvey (@iharv726) December 16, 2020

Oh, yes… 306,000+ deaths because he supports "life." You all deserve to be tried criminally for mass negligent homicide.#TrumpVirusDeathToll306K #TrumpVirusCatastrophe #TrumpIsACriminal https://t.co/04TcyxXj3O pic.twitter.com/9v8P37Uk6R — C Ellen Hogan 🏳️‍🌈 (@DervishWaking) December 16, 2020

.@PressSec He's a President that is accused of sexual assault or harassment from 26 women. He is a president that did not protect life from a global pandemic. https://t.co/lxCk78ppwP pic.twitter.com/Ni4wyGh46r — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) December 16, 2020

You know that person in a bar having had a few too many and starts rambling nonsense? Well, this is her. https://t.co/yiHOv8pJM4 — PeterLandry (@PeterLandry1) December 16, 2020

"He is a president that doesn't give a damn about mothers. He's a President that supports spreading disease and death."

—Me https://t.co/0EWFxqemBf — RufusKings1776 (@RufusKings1776) December 16, 2020

How abt some stimulus checks to prove it! Mom's needs at least $2000 .. as prices are up! Get off your ass & do some work! https://t.co/mMbPHsrlm2 — Freelancer (@2Freelancer) December 16, 2020