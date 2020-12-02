‘Lock him up!’ Trump attorney Lin Wood incites crowd to target Gov. Brian Kemp at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally
An attorney who says he is representing President Donald Trump encouraged a group of angry supporters to target Gov. Brian Kemp (R) at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Georgia on Wednesday.
“We’re going to send them a message!” Lin Wood shouted, referring to Georgia officials. “And the message is this. It’s 1776 in America again! And you’re not going to take our freedom. We’re going to fight for our liberty!”
“This is America! You picked a fight with the wrong people,” he continued. “Get out of our country, George Soros! We are not going to allow ourselves to go back into the polling booth — and you hear us out, Gov. Kemp, you hear me.”
“You’re not going to sell our votes to China!” Wood said. “We’re not going to vote on your damn machines made in China! We’re going to vote on machines made in the USA!”
Trump’s attorney then invoked Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“I believe that a great man one time called upon the Black Americans to take action,” Wood said. “Martin Luther King, Jr. believed in non-violent civil disobedience. I want you to go to the governor’s mansion, I want you to circle it, I want you to blow your horns until Brian Kemp comes out and orders a special session of the Georgia Legislature. Get us our legislature! And we want him to fix the mess that he created!”
“And then he can resign. And then as far as I’m concerned, lock him up!” he shouted, prompting the crowd to chant, “Lock him up! Lock him up!”
In recent days, Georgia election officials have worried that President Donald Trump and his supporters could incite violence in the state.
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
‘Lock him up!’ Trump attorney Lin Wood incites crowd to target Gov. Brian Kemp at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally
An attorney who says he is representing President Donald Trump encouraged a group of angry supporters to target Gov. Brian Kemp (R) at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Georgia on Wednesday.
"We're going to send them a message!" Wood shouted, referring to Georgia officials. "And the message is this. It's 1776 in America again! And you're not going to take our freedom. We're going to fight for our liberty!"
"This is America! You picked a fight with the wrong people," he continued. "Get out of our country, George Soros! We are not going to allow ourselves to go back into the polling booth -- and you hear us out, Gov. Kemp, you hear me."
2020 Election
Trump is still pretending he will be president — but McConnell has moved on to his plot to cripple Biden
Donald Trump is still pretending he'll be able to successfully steal himself a second term as president, probably because it's such a lucrative lie. Mitch McConnell, however, appears to be moving on to his next mission: kneecapping Joe Biden.
The Senate majority leader is doing what everyone who actually learns from history predicted he would, and deliberately sabotaging the American economy, in a belief that voters will blame the incoming Democratic president for the disaster and not the Republican senators who are actually responsible.
2020 Election
Ted Cruz calls on the Supreme Court to hear Trump’s election challenge after Barr says no evidence of widespread fraud
On the same day that U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, nine Texas Republicans in Congress signed a letter chastising Barr for a "shocking lack of action" in response to unproven allegations that fraud occurred.
"We appreciate an Attorney General who reveres the Constitution, who understands the rule of law and is able to skillfully and forcefully convey these ideals. What the American people need in this moment, however, is bold and courageous action," they wrote.