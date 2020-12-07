Maduro claims victory in Venezuelan elections boycotted by opposition
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections that were boycotted by a weakened opposition. With more than 82 per cent of the votes counted, Maduro and his Socialist allies won just over 67 per cent, according to the Venezuelan broadcaster Telesur. Opposition parties received nearly 32 per cent. A win for Maduro’s Socialist Party would place the country’s only opposition-controlled government institution into his hands. The main opposition parties boycotted the elections, headed by opposition leader and parliamentary speaker Juan Guaido who enter…
Latest Headlines
Last month the hottest November on record: EU
Last month was the hottest November on record as Europe basked in its highest Autumn temperatures in history, the European Union's satellite monitoring service said Monday.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) analysis of surface and air temperatures found that November 2020 was 0.8C warmer than the 30-year average of 1981-2010 -- more than 0.1C hotter than the previous record.
For boreal autumn (September-November) temperatures in Europe were 1.9C above the standard reference period, 0.4C higher than the average temperature in 2006, which was the previous warmest.
"These records are consistent with the long-term warming trend of the global climate," said C3S director Carlo Buontempo.
World
Maduro claims victory in Venezuelan elections boycotted by opposition
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections that were boycotted by a weakened opposition. With more than 82 per cent of the votes counted, Maduro and his Socialist allies won just over 67 per cent, according to the Venezuelan broadcaster Telesur. Opposition parties received nearly 32 per cent. A win for Maduro's Socialist Party would place the country's only opposition-controlled government institution into his hands. The main opposition parties boycotted the elections, headed by opposition leader and parliamentary speaker Juan Guaido who enter... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Netflix says it won’t add a disclaimer to ‘The Crown’
Netflix says it will not start reminding viewers that its hit show "The Crown" is a drama, dismissing sharp criticism from royalists and a British minister over its depiction of historical events. "We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events," the streaming service told British media in a statement. "As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer." After an initial backlash from both royals and the government, Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess ... (more…)