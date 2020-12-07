‘Maybe they can add his mugshot’: Ivanka mocked for sharing pic of her dad at Mt. Rushmore
This Monday, Ivanka Trump posted a photo of her father standing in front of Mt. Rushmore.
“Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020,” she wrote.
Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020 (📷 AP /Alex Brandon) pic.twitter.com/indAz62v6B
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 7, 2020
As usual the President’s critics pounced.
See if you can spot the one that doesn't belong! pic.twitter.com/KguBKPuE84
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 7, 2020
Your father’s legacy will be that of a failed president.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 7, 2020
In fact they've already started adding 45 to Mount Rushmore pic.twitter.com/WfksubalJR
— ♍️🔮Miriam B Sayer 🏳️🌈🌈🌹 (@SayerMiriam) December 7, 2020
Amazing display of unbridled ego and malignant narcissism. But guess there's not much else to brag about.
— Tom Barsoomian, The Socially Distant 🌊🌊🌊 (@barsoomian) December 7, 2020
ma'am, an amazing photo of the only 5 people in South Dakota who don't currently have COVID.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 7, 2020
This is what happened to South Dakota (pop 850,000) following Daddy’s July 4th rally. How many people did he kill (I only ask because you are proudly “pro-life”)? pic.twitter.com/DB62Fon7d3
— Michael Damsky-Do You Hear The People Sing (@michaeldamsky) December 7, 2020
My cousin has a similar picture and an equal chance of being added to Rushmore. 😂
— Marcus Aurelius (@DisruptiveMonk) December 7, 2020
Tick tock. Tick tock. Tick tock.
— Nature Lover 2🌳 wears a mask (@OmgBeckyTree) December 7, 2020
This one is far better. Hillary was not a traitor that sold out to Putin. pic.twitter.com/cT8x0440tN
— Hondo Resists – Anti-fascist Soupersoldier (@HondoResists) December 7, 2020
Mount Griftmore will be all your family mugshots
— Space Pirate 🏴☠️ (@NachoProfessor2) December 7, 2020