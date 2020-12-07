‘Maybe they can add his mugshot’: Ivanka mocked for sharing pic of her dad at Mt. Rushmore

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace acknowledged that the media should probably stop covering President Donald Trump's desperate attempts to steal the 2020 election.

Speaking to her Monday political pannel, the former George W. Bush communications chief confessed, "is not going to go away if we don’t stop covering Trump’s stupid human tricks."

"I think there's a category of his antics, stupid human tricks, dumb stuff he does, and, I guess, no one would pay attention," she explained. "But this is a war on the election result and the reason this is something as your wife wrote, Susan Glasser wrote, we cannot avert our gaze now. Now is when he is most dangerous not just to the president-elect or people who have been his critics, but to everyone that voted. He is trying to eradicate the entire 2020 election result and Republicans are standing by, if not applauding, then looking the other way when armed mobs end up outside the homes of statewide officeholders who had [nothing] to do with certifying the result."