Men ruled US Senate for centuries: Here’s why Gavin Newsom should appoint a woman to replace Kamala Harris
Nearly 2,000 Americans have served as United States senators. As of today, 1,928 of them have been men. Only 57 of them have been women. This striking disparity provides a clear mandate for California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he considers a replacement for Sen. Kamala D. Harris, who will become vice president of the United States in January. Without question, Newsom should appoint a woman to Harris’ seat. To do otherwise would be to perpetuate the historic injustices that have deprived women of their equal rights throughout history — and to rob the nation of women’s leadership at a time when we ne…
2020 Election
Trump will leave office under the threat of having his Twitter account shut down: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump will leave office on January 20th and at that time he will lose some of the protections that kept Twitter from shutting down his widely-viewed account.
As Adam Rawnsley writes, as a public official the president enjoys some allowances that are not extended to average user that have allowed him to create posts that could be considered threatening at worst -- or otherwise improper.
As it stands now -- and Twitter's rules have been evolving during the election season -- Trump is covered under rules that "lets public officials’ rule-breaking tweets stay up with labels and exempts their accounts from suspension," but that will end when he leaves office.
2020 Election
FCC chairman admits that he wants to block Biden from changing anything
In a recent interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, said it would be "valuable" for Senate Republicans to block President-elect Joe Biden from appointing a new FCC chairperson. That way, the GOP can "forestall" Biden's agenda in the agency, including restoring net neutrality so that corporations can't charge companies for an equal presence on the internet.
In short, if Republicans win Georgia's runoff elections on January 5, they could stall a vote for Biden's new pick for the FCC head. If this happens, Biden won't be able to seat someone to help implement his agenda.
2020 Election
Experts: It’s possible — and necessary — to stop Trump from running in 2024
"We're trying to do another four years," President Donald Trump said at a Saturday night rally in Georgia. "Otherwise, I'll see you in four years."
Trump's "increasingly overt flirtations with running again in 2024," as the Associated Press put it, must be met with "a proportionate response," wrote political scientists Alexander Kirshner and Claudio López-Guerra. The president's transparent attempts to "subvert" the outcome of the 2020 election threaten the "viability of democracy in the United States," they argued, and this impeachable offense should compel Congress to convict Trump, thus rendering him ineligible for a future presidency.