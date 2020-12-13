‘Michigan’s Pompeii’: How the small town of Singapore was forgotten beneath the sand
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The rolling dunes on the northern bank of the Kalamazoo River near Lake Michigan hold a secret. A small town once stood on the riverbank, where the river bends before ending its journey at the lake. For several decades in the mid-1800s, the village of Singapore was a humming lumber and shipbuilding hub. Residents and sawmill workers processed the plentiful white pine trees of western Michigan, then loaded them onto schooners for Chicago and Milwaukee. The founders of Singapore had big dreams. They envisioned their town, then located north of present-day Saugatuck on the sout…
Germany to enter shutdown over Christmas — closing most shops into January
Germany is to close all but essential shops in the coming days under a weeks-long lockdown covering the Christmas holiday period, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state premiers agreed at a meeting on Sunday. The measures are to come into effect from Wednesday and last until January 10. These also include considerable restrictions imposed on schools and kindergartens, with most facilities to be closed or only operate to a limited extent. A partial lockdown in Germany that closed bars, restaurants and leisure facilities from early November while keeping shops and schools open was "... (more…)
Trump brags about ‘the money that’s pouring in’ and disavows ‘liveliness’ at violent rallies
President Donald Trump in an interview that was recorded on Saturday praised anti-election protests that ended in violence.
Trump mentioned Saturday's protests while speaking to Fox News host Brian Kilmeade prior to the annual Army-Navy football game. He suggested that the rallies are evidence that the country does not want him to drop his election challenges.
"There are thousands and thousands of people," Trump insisted. "I had nothing to do with it. I didn't really know they were forming. They're forming. I'm just saying -- the spirit, the liveliness, the whole thing, even the fundraising, the money that's pouring in."
Republicans plotting attempt to deny presidency to Biden on floor of the House if Trump gives the word: report
According to a report from the New York Times, hardcore supporters of Donald Trump who serve in the House are willing to attempt to deny the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden if Donald Trump gives them a thumbs-up to proceed.
With the president insisting on Saturday during a Fox News interview that "It's not over," and Biden would be an "illegitimate president," a few Republicans are making plans to use the rules of the House to contest the election results.