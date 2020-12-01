Mitt Romney on COVID relief: ‘The only time to borrow money is when there’s a crisis and this is a crisis’

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Tuesday bucked most of his Republican colleagues by calling for a COVID-19 relief bill.
Romney appeared at a bipartisan press conference, where senators proposed $908 billion in aid for unemployed workers, local governments, schools, transportation and health care.
“COVID has created a crisis and in a crisis people expect Congress to act,” Romney said. “It simply unacceptable for us not to respond to help in this circumstance.”
“I happen to be a deficit hawk,” he continued. “I don’t like borrowing money. I don’t like spending money we don’t have. But the time to borrow money, maybe the only time to borrow money, is when there’s a crisis and this is a crisis. We want to help people at this particular time.”
Watch Romney’s remarks below via C-SPAN.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.