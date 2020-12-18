Quantcast
Connect with us

Mom influencer goes viral accusing Latino couple of attempted kidnapping — cops say her story is false

Published

1 min ago

on

Katie Sorenson, a mom influencer who ran the now-deleted @MotherhoodEssentials Instagram page, posted two videos last week claiming that she was targeted by a Latino couple who were looking to kidnap her children while she was at a Michael’s craft store in Petaluma, California.

Speaking to KTVU on Monday, Sorenson said the couple followed her and her children into the store and she heard them “talking about the features of my children,” to someone on the phone. “But I was totally paralyzed with fear,” she said. “I saw these people, they didn’t look necessarily clean-cut. I felt uncomfortable around them, and instead of making them uncomfortable with my discomfort, I chose to remain in my discomfort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Jezebel points out, Sorenson’s post went viral and blew up her follower count from around 6,000 followers to 80,000, garnering her videos millions of views.

While the couple that Sorenson accused does in fact exist, police determined after tracking them down that Sorenson’s allegations could not be confirmed, telling BuzzFeed that “inconsistencies between the two accounts of the incident need[ed] to be resolved before criminal charges can be considered.” This Thursday, police said there’s no evidence a crime was committed.

Nevertheless, photos of the couple made their way onto QAnon-related conspiracy pages. Speaking to BuzzFeed, a family member of the couple accused Sorenson of racism. “Somewhere in her mind she sincerely misconstrued this ‘brown’ couple innocently shopping at a craft store and discussing their own grandchildren as activity that was somehow threatening to her family,” the family member said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full story over at BuzzFeed News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump administration ignores suspected Russian cyberattack — and imposes new sanctions on China

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

The United States government has been hit by the largest cyberattack in the country's history and it is widely suspected that Russia is the culprit.

President Donald Trump has so far refused to condemn the attack as he focuses his time on watching cable news and spreading conspiracy theories about the election.

"All fingers are pointing to Russia as the source of the worst-ever hack of U.S. government agencies. But President Donald Trump, long wary of blaming Moscow for cyberattacks, has been silent," the AP reported Friday.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservatives scramble to drum up fake scandals as it becomes clear that Trump is doomed

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Needless to say, 2020 was quite the year — and not just for people who believe in preserving democracy and containing deadly pandemics.

For Republican politicians and right-wing media, whose careers are centered around feeding silly victimization narratives to the right-wing base, there was all manner of made-up nonsense to get the rubes riled up. For months, the right-wing narrative was focused on claims that the coronavirus pandemic and/or measures to contain it were all a giant conspiracy aimed at tanking Donald Trump's re-election chances. The fall was then consumed by similarly bonkers conspiracy theories about "voter fraud" and Joe Biden somehow "rigging" the election.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

BUSTED? Why the numbers behind Mitch McConnell’s re-election don’t add up

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

On a Thursday in August in Louisville, months before the 2020 election, a parade of cars filled with Kentucky Teamster representatives and labor groups, showed their fury at Mitch McConnell’s constant blocking of critical COVID aid. They drove by McConnell’s office raucously honking and bearing signs saying “Mitch better have my money.”

In 2017, a Public Policy Polling Survey asked Kentuckians, “Do you approve or disapprove of Senator Mitch McConnell’s job performance?” Only 18% approved. He clawed his rating back up to 39% on the eve of the election.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE