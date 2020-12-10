Months after COVID-19, many with long-term symptoms wonder if they’ll ever feel the same
DETROIT – Gloria Vettese of Warren, Michigan, is haunted by the terror she felt in late March and early April, when she lay awake night after night, waiting and wondering whether COVID-19 would kill her and make her only child an orphan. She managed to survive the virus, and is now among the nearly 200,000 Michiganders considered recovered so far in the coronavirus pandemic. But the only criteria to be included in the state’s recovery statistics is to be alive 30 days after symptoms began. It doesn’t mean life is back to the way it was before the virus struck. For 56-year-old Vettese and a gro…
Latest Headlines
A 7-year-old’s wish has come true: Green army women are a reality
For 7-year-old Vivian Lord, Christmas has come early. As of last week, she can now play with her own set of plastic green Army women. “I’m so excited to finally have the Army girl toys! My dream came true!” she said. For Lord, a Little Rock, Arkansas, resident, it was a wish made when she was 6 after she won a set of plastic green Army men from an arcade while vacationing with her family. According to her mother, Brittany Lord, while she was playing with them, she asked her mom: Why aren’t any of these girls? Her daughter wrote a letter in summer 2019 saying she had a friend whose mom is in th... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘He’s going for a pardon’: Experts trash indicted Trump-supporting Texas AG’s SCOTUS election lawsuit
Breaking Banner
Scientists say America is about to face its ‘worst public health event’ ever
That might sound a bit melodramatic — but public health experts Salon spoke with agreed with her stark assessment.
During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Birx addressed the fact that US hospitals are struggling to keep up with the influx of patients caused by the coronavirus pandemic and anticipated that things are going to get worse.