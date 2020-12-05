More than 200 House Republicans still refuse to acknowledge Joe Biden’s election victory
It’s been nearly one whole month since the presidential election was called for President-elect Joe Biden but there is still an overwhelming number of congressional Republicans who still refuse to acknowledge the outcome of the election.
According to the Washington Post, approximately 222 Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate still refuse to acknowledge Biden’s win. The staggering number of lawmakers accounts for “nearly 90%” of all congressional Republicans, based on a survey conducted by the publication starting on Wednesday, Dec. 2, after President Donald Trump’s bizarre 46-minute rant falsely claiming he won the presidential election.
The survey comes as Trump continues to push baseless, dangerous claims about the outcome of the election. As his campaign legal team pushes for more legal challenges, their claims and court dockets appear more desperate as they are riddled with errors and lack of evidence to support widespread voter fraud. In fact, nearly all of the lawsuits have been dismissed in multiple states and most of the key swing states have already certified their vote.
But Republican lawmakers are still refusing to accept the election outcome. As previously reported on AlterNet, some Republican lawmakers are even considering challenging the results, under the Electoral Count Act, when electors vote on December 14.
“An obscure 1887 law called the Electoral Count Act, and several subsequent updates, spell out the process, setting Jan. 6 after a presidential election as the official certification date and outlining vague, complicated procedures.”
Despite the obvious outcome, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) even claimed, “Nothing is off the table.” However, Biden has already been declared the winner of the election with 306 electors. Trump has only received 232 electors and has no definitive path to 270.
She’s ‘gone full MAGA’: Ivanka Trump scrambling to salvage her political aspirations
According to a report from CNN, there has been a noticeable change in the Twitter habits of Ivanka Trump since her father, Donald Trump, lost his re-election bid to former Vice President Joe Biden, with the first daughter now pushing back against critics when she usually fills her tweets with highly-flattering pictures of herself working for the White House.
Now that the Trump family is seeing their dream of a political dynasty slipping away with the loss, both Ivanka and her brother Don Jr. are asserting themselves in different ways to remain viable if they have any hope of running for office one day.
Devin Nunes’ ally behind Pentagon blocking Biden team from intel: report
On Saturday, NBC News reported that a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) recently appointed chief of staff at the Department of Defense is working to obstruct the Joe Biden transition team from receiving intelligence briefings from some Pentagon officials.
"In some instances, the chief of staff, Kash Patel, who was assigned to the Pentagon after last month's election, has recast policy descriptions to include content that reflects favorably on Trump's policies before the information is shared with the Biden transition, two of the officials said," reported Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee. "Patel made it clear early in the process that senior political officials would attend transition team meetings and briefings dealing with significant policy issues, the officials said, which is having a chilling effect on the information being shared with the Biden team."
Federal judge on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist smacks down lawsuit to overturn Georgia election
On Saturday, the Trump campaign was dealt yet another loss as a federal appeals court smacked down attorney Lin Wood's effort to help the campaign block Georgia from certifying the election results.
The opinion, written by judge Bill Pryor, upheld a lower court's finding that the campaign has no standing to challenge the certification of the election — and slammed Trump's legal counsel for a "basic misunderstanding" of fundamental legal principles.
According to tweets from Buzzfeed's Zoe Tillman, "Another GOP election challenge loss — 11th Circuit rejected L. Lin Wood's effort to stop Georgia from certifying. The 3-0 opinion, written by Judge Bill Pryor, agreed with the district judge that Wood lacked standing, and concluded it was moot."