Netflix says it won’t add a disclaimer to ‘The Crown’
Netflix says it will not start reminding viewers that its hit show “The Crown” is a drama, dismissing sharp criticism from royalists and a British minister over its depiction of historical events. “We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama, and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the streaming service told British media in a statement. “As a result, we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.” After an initial backlash from both royals and the government, Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess …
2020 Election
Trump will leave office under the threat of having his Twitter account shut down: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, Donald Trump will leave office on January 20th and at that time he will lose some of the protections that kept Twitter from shutting down his widely-viewed account.
As Adam Rawnsley writes, as a public official the president enjoys some allowances that are not extended to average user that have allowed him to create posts that could be considered threatening at worst -- or otherwise improper.
As it stands now -- and Twitter's rules have been evolving during the election season -- Trump is covered under rules that "lets public officials’ rule-breaking tweets stay up with labels and exempts their accounts from suspension," but that will end when he leaves office.
COVID-19
Karen Pence’s anti-LGBTQ school got $725K in COVID bailout funds
The Immanuel Christian private school in Springfield, Virginia bans LGBTQ teachers and students because “homosexual acts and lifestyles are clearly perversions and reprehensible in the sight of God”, at least, according to its employment application.
Unfortunately, the school got $725,000 in bail-out funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a financial stimulus program designed to help keep businesses afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence teaches at the school.
“It is shameful that an institution that discriminates against LGBT Americans received nearly $1 million in taxpayer funds,” Kyle Herrig, president of government watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement to The Washington Blade. “This money was meant to help mom and pop small businesses meet payroll and keep the lights on — instead the wealthy and well-connected cashed in.”
2020 Election
FCC chairman admits that he wants to block Biden from changing anything
In a recent interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, said it would be "valuable" for Senate Republicans to block President-elect Joe Biden from appointing a new FCC chairperson. That way, the GOP can "forestall" Biden's agenda in the agency, including restoring net neutrality so that corporations can't charge companies for an equal presence on the internet.
In short, if Republicans win Georgia's runoff elections on January 5, they could stall a vote for Biden's new pick for the FCC head. If this happens, Biden won't be able to seat someone to help implement his agenda.