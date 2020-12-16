Never Trumpers have no plan yet to block a 2024 Trump presidential run: report

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that there is not yet any organized effort among Never Trump conservatives to pre-empt a 2024 comeback run by the outgoing president.

“Donald Trump is already laying the groundwork for a 2024 run for the presidency, with a fundraising email to supporters on Tuesday night asking them if they’d back a bid. And as things stand now, operatives say, there is no political apparatus being put together by the anti-Trump forces on the right to slow or stop him,” reported Sam Stein and Lachlan Markay. “Top officials in the party and those in the NeverTrump movement say serious talks have yet to take place about organizing an entity — whether it be a Super PAC or political committee — that could serve as a base for efforts to challenge a Trump candidacy. Nor, said one top party donor, have there been fundraising calls to lay the foundation for such an effort.”

According to the report, there is a public perception among the anti-Trump right that while Republican chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has pledged to be neutral, she will not stand in the way of a third Trump bid, freezing the field in place. “Many fear the president could effectively imprison his party from the confines of his Twitter feed and a TV set in Mar-a-Lago” — but as of now, there is no plan to stop it.

“Honestly, nothing much to report — too early,” said longtime Republican strategist and Never Trump conservative Bill Kristol, as an explanation. He added that they “have to save the country first from the damage Trump is still trying to [do] in his last five weeks of this term!”

Trump, for his part, has telegraphed his intentions to run for a third time — although he signaled to allies he may ultimately not go through with it, and he cares more about the attention of running for president than actually being president again.

