New York expects first vaccine doses within days
New York is expected to receive its first doses of the coronavirus vaccine as early as this weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
Cuomo said he expected the US Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech jab on Thursday, paving the way for delivery.
“We expect delivery of 170,000 doses as soon as this weekend,” Cuomo said.
“First priority will be for nursing home residents and staff and high-risk hospital workers,” he added.
The FDA announced on Tuesday that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, raising expectations the regulator is poised to grant emergency approval.
Britain began administering the jab on Tuesday, becoming the first Western country to begin a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19.
The virus has killed more than 35,000 residents of New York state, mostly in New York City, which became the epicenter of America’s spring outbreak.
Cuomo said he expected all high-risk hospital staff, such as ICU workers, to have received the first vaccine dose within the end of week two of distribution.
He said priority would be given to poorer Black and Latino communities, which suffered death rates up to twice as high as white neighborhoods, when a general rollout begins, possibly in early February.
“The fairness of the vaccine is paramount,” Cuomo told reporters.
The rollout is key for stemming rising infection rates, slowing soaring hospitalizations and for helping rebuild New York City’s battered economy.
Idaho official blames GOP after ‘armed protesters’ threaten her kids: ‘Take a hard look at what you’ve become’
A county commissioner in Ohio on Wednesday blamed Republican leaders after people opposing COVID-19 safety measures frightened her children.
Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo was forced to abruptly leave a Board of Health meeting on Tuesday because her home had been surrounded.
“My 12-year-old son is home by himself right now, and there are protesters banging outside the door,” she told health officials at the time.
Lachiondo suggested in a series of tweets on Wednesday that Republicans had incited the event.
Men with COVID-19 3 times more likely to need intensive care: study
Men infected with Covid-19 are three times more likely to require intensive care than women and are at significantly higher risk of dying from the virus, scientists said Wednesday.
Researchers analysed over three million confirmed coronavirus cases from 46 countries and 44 states in the US between January 1 and June 1, 2020.
They found that the risk of Sars-Cov-2 infection was the same for women and men, as "exactly half" of the confirmed cases were male patients.
But men are almost three times more likely than women to be hospitalised in an intensive care unit and are 39 percent more likely to die from the virus, the study said.
Anti-vaxxers attack 90-year-old UK woman who was the first to receive COVID vaccine: ‘She died in 2008’
Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person to receive one of the 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that will be distributed throughout the UK in the coming weeks. But as the BBC's Shayan Sardarizaheh reports, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are already targeting her, some suggesting that she doesn't even exist.
In a series of screenshots posted to Twitter, Sardarizaheh shared examples of some the narratives people are using to attack Keenan. According to one person, Keenan actually died in 2008.