New York nurse receives first COVID-19 vaccine in US
A nurse in New York became the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday.
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot live on television shortly before 9:30 am (1430 GMT).
“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” President Donald Trump tweeted.
Lindsay said the jab “didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine.”
“I feel great. I feel relieved,” she said.
“I hope this marks the beginning of the end of the very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.
“We’re in a pandemic so we all need to do our part,” Lindsay added.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, watching the landmark moment via video-link, told Lindsay he hoped the vaccine would give her and other frontline health care workers “a sense of security and safety.”
“It’s going to take months before the vaccine hits critical mass. So, this is the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s a long tunnel,” he said, reminding people to keep following social distancing guidelines.
COVID-19 has ravaged the United States.
More than 299,000 Americans have been killed by the virus, including over 35,000 residents of New York state.
The View hosts mock anti-science Trump for planning vaccination after saying he’s ‘immune’
The co-hosts of "The View" debated whether or not the White House staff should be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine when so many of them have already had the virus, some don't believe it and others have been anti-science from the beginning.
Speaking Monday morning, Whoopi Goldberg couldn't understand why.
"I thought you were immune," she said, quoting Trump. "You're getting vaccinated? I don't understand. That's why I just -- I have to throw it to you. What do you think of that conversation, Joy?"
Joy Behar gave them the benefit of the doubt and said that she considers White House staff to be "essential workers," but Ana Navarro said that they all have the antibodies and don't even need the vaccine.
C-SPAN caller with the ‘flu’ says she won’t get COVID test because it’s a plot to steal the election
A C-SPAN caller on Monday said that she would not get a COVID-19 test even though she thinks she has the flu because Democrats are using the pandemic to steal the election from President Donald Trump.
On Monday's edition of the Washington Journal program, an Arkansas woman named Pam called in from Hot Springs to say that she had a family member who tested positive for COVID-19.
"I've got a cold right now -- It's kind of like the flu," Pam told C-SPAN host John McArdle. "I went out and got medicine last night from the Walgreens to handle it. But fortunately none died -- no one I know has died that had COVID."