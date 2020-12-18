New York Times admits ‘institutional failing’ over ‘Caliphate’ podcast
The New York Times said Friday that its award-winning podcast “Caliphate” failed to meet editorial standards, admitting it was unable to corroborate a Canadian’s claim that he executed people for the Islamic State group.
The newspaper launched an investigation into the 2018 series after authorities in Canada in September charged 25-year-old Shehroze Chaudhry — the podcast’s central figure — with perpetrating a terrorist hoax.
Chaudhry claimed in “Caliphate,” which won a Peabody Award, that he had traveled to Syria in 2016 and personally carried out at least two executions and witnessed other acts of violence.
The account caused an uproar in Canada’s parliament, with opposition Conservatives expressing outrage that Chaudhry was living freely in Ontario province after making the terror claims.
Chaudhry said he had taken on the nom de guerre of Abu Huzayfah as a member of IS.
“I think this guy, we now believe, was a con artist, who made up most if not all that he told us,” Dean Baquet, the Times’ executive editor, said in an audio interview published by the paper Friday.
The Times said the two-month review had concluded that the 12-part podcast featuring award-winning correspondent Rukmini Callimachi, who has frequently reported on IS, “gave too much credence to the false or exaggerated accounts” of Chaudhry.
Baquet described it as an “institutional failing,” saying newsroom leaders, including himself, had not provided the project with the appropriate scrutiny.
The Times said it would not be withdrawing the series. Instead, on Friday, it uploaded a new editor’s note to the podcast’s site explaining its failings. Callimachi will stay on, but be moved to another beat.
“From the outset, ‘Caliphate’ should have had the regular participation of an editor experienced in the subject matter,” it read.
“In addition, The Times should have pressed harder to verify Mr. Chaudhry’s claims before deciding to place so much emphasis on one individual’s account,” the note added.
“Caliphate” marked a foray into narrative audio reporting for the Times, which is increasingly seen as a major revenue stream for the paper.
The show became a major hit, rising to the top of the Apple podcast charts in 2018.
However, red flags surrounding the series’ veracity were never far away. In 2017, Chaudhry gave a different account of his time with IS to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
The following year, he told the CBC that he had falsely told the Times that he had taken part in the atrocities.
In October, the Times’ media columnist reported that senior editors had raised concerns about the program before its release.
2020 Election
Texas group to ‘preemptively challenge’ 364,541 Georgia voters during Senate runoffs
Hundreds of thousands of registered voters in Georgia are to have their eligibility preemptively challenged by a controversial Texas organization, the group announced on Friday.
"True the Vote announced today it submitted 364,541 Elector Challenges on behalf of Georgia voters representing all 159 counties. An Elector Challenge is a unique feature in Georgia law (GA. CODE ANN. § 21-2-230). It allows a voter to challenge the eligibility of any other voters in his or her county if probable cause exists to show that the challenged voter does not meet the qualifications legally required to cast a ballot," the group wrote in a press release.
Breaking Banner
Gov. Whitmer levels Trump over vaccine delays: ‘The bottleneck appears to be the White House’
During a press conference in Lansing this Friday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer mentioned the recent death of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon from complications due to the coronavirus, saying that he managed to contract the virus despite being very careful and following all the protocols while her voice cracked with emotion.
Whitmer went on to say that while heartbroken over Napoleon's death, she's also angry.
Breaking Banner
Trump now has real reason to be worried
I have been chronicling the atrocities of the Trump era almost daily for five years and I'm exhausted. I don't think I'm alone. One of Trump's most insidious talents is to dominate the spotlight to such an extent that you can't look away even if you want to. He's everywhere. There is just so much, more than we can fully absorb, so we just keep watching, waiting for the spectacle to end, paralyzed and psychically drained.