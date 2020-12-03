Obama says some Black men are persuaded by Trump’s ‘macho’ bravado bragging about women and money
In part two of the SnapChat interview with President Barack Obama, Peter Hamby asked how President Donald Trump was able to persuade so many Black men to support him over President-elect Joe Biden.
When Obama was elected he got about 95 percent of the Black vote, where Biden got about 80 percent.
“Well, look, I think men, generally, are more susceptible to public figures who act tough, sort of the stereotypical macho style,” Obama said, while videos of Trump showing off his flabby muscles appeared. “I don’t think Black men are immune to that any more than White or Hispanic men are. A lot of the values of pop culture are extolling wealth, power, frankly, greed, not thinking about other people because you’re so ruthless you’re just looking out for yourself.”
He went on to cite members of the rap community that rhyme about money, “bling” and “depicting women in a certain way.” Obama explained that Trump has basically spent the past five years delivering his own version of it. Hamby showed videos of Trump with piles of cash, gold chains around his neck and video of the “Access Hollywood” tape where he claimed that he could sexually assault any women he wants because “when you’re a celebrity they let you do it.”
“They might say, yeah, that’s what I want. That’s what I want to be,” said Obama. “All of which to say that the Black community, like every community, is complicated. Those of us who are progressive, who think, for example, that women should be treated with respect and dignity or wealth isn’t the measure of worth and we should have a more equitable society.”
He explained that Democrats and progressives “can’t take for granted any group” of people, assuming “we’ve got Black folks in our pockets” or “we’ve got Hispanics locked up.” Obama said that at the same time Democrats shouldn’t campaign for White men.
“One thing the presidency taught me is that the country is complicated,” Obama said. “When you actually get on the ground and talk to people, you know, you go into some rural town and you find out there’s some huge Vietnamese population or you go into the Black community in a barbershop and find out church-going folks are pretty conservative. That’s why my biggest advice to progressives is to get out and talk to people. Because folks are always simpler in 140-character version. And when you actually take the time to hear their stories, where they’re coming from, why they feel the way they do, they’ll surprise you.”
He said that those conversations allow people to build bridges and understand each other. One could argue that’s exactly what Georgia’s former Speaker Stacey Abrams has done in her state to register voters, communicate the issues and get voters to the polls. It worked out in Democrats’ favor there.
‘I’m utterly embarrassed’: Michigan Republican admits Rudy Giuliani ‘waded into the realm of insanity’
Michigan state Rep. Aaron Miller, a Republican, this week accused Rudy Giuliani of entering the "realm of insanity" with his testimony to lawmakers in Michigan.
Miller made the remarks following Giuliani's wild testimony to the Michigan House Oversight Committee.
"I’m happy to thoughtfully listen to evidence and claims and that was what today was supposed to be about, but Mr. Giuliani’s final statement waded into the realm of insanity," Miller said, according to The Detroit News. "He made wild and broad partisan insults for several minutes that had nothing to do with the election, and it was frankly unacceptable, shameful, and pathetic and distracts from any evidence that we might hear."
Trump refuses to say whether he still has confidence in AG Bill Barr
President Donald Trump on Thursday refused to say whether he still had confidence in embattled Attorney General Bill Barr.
According to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, the president was asked whether Barr still had his confidence, and Trump replied that reporters should ask him that question again in a few weeks.
Trump is reportedly furious at Barr for two reasons.
First, Barr told the Associated Press this week that so far the Department of Justice has found no evidence of systemic voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.
Trump ‘can’t handle the humiliation of being labeled a loser’: CNN White House correspondent
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Thursday said that President Donald Trump is lashing out everywhere because he cannot psychologically cope with the fact that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.
While talking with CNN host Kate Bolduan, Harwood explained how Trump's fragility over the results of the election has now led him to turn on longtime ally Attorney General Bill Barr.
"What he's concerned about is the fact that Bill Barr, who's been a very pliant attorney general, who's done the president's bidding on a number of fronts, ran into the reality that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud tilting this election," Harwood explained. "Bill Barr decided to tell the truth about that and that made Donald Trump mad."