Office of Special Counsel smacks down top Trump advisor Peter Navarro for violating federal law
White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has been under investigation by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal watchdog agency. The OSC has just issued a report charging Navarro with violating federal law numerous times.
The OSC’s “investigation determined that Dr. Navarro violated the Hatch Act’s prohibition against using his official authority or influence to affect an election by engaging in political activity during official media appearances and on his official Twitter account,” the report found.
“Dr. Navarro often attacked Mr. Biden about his relationship with China and at times accused him of being ‘compromised’ and susceptible to being ‘bought’ by China, even nicknaming him ‘Beijing Biden.’ Dr. Navarro also argued that a Biden presidency would be devastating to the U.S. economy, and he disparaged vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, calling her a mouthpiece who cannot be taken seriously.”
The report also found “Dr. Navarro’s violations of the Hatch Act were knowing and willful. He committed these violations after having received training on the Hatch Act and, for most of the violations, while knowing that OSC was investigating him for engaging in the same prohibited political activity.”
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Executive Director Noah Bookbinder in a statement said: “In an administration full of people illegally using their government positions to influence an election, Navarro has been one of the worst.”
OSC says it has submitted its report to President Donald Trump for “appropriate disciplinary action.”
In October NCRM reported that at least six Trump cabinet secretaries are accused or under investigation for violating federal law, and at least eight more administration officials were also accused or under investigation.
Breaking Banner
Trump administration declined to buy extra Pfizer COVID vaccines when offered more doses: report
According to a new report from the New York Times, Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered to sell the U.S. government extra doses of its COVID vaccine this summer. Now, according to the Times' report, additional doses won't be available until next June.
"As the administration scrambles to try to purchase more doses of the vaccine, President Trump plans on Tuesday to sign an executive order 'to ensure that United States government prioritizes getting the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations,' according to a draft statement and a White House official, though it was not immediately clear what force the president’s executive order would carry," the Times reports.
Latest Headlines
House votes to open US doors to Hong Kong residents
The House of Representatives voted Monday to welcome Hong Kong residents to live temporarily in the United States, vowing to be a beacon for rights as China clamps down in the territory.
The House moved by consensus to issue so-called Temporary Protected Status for five years to Hong Kong residents, meaning that people from the financial hub will have the right to work in the United States and will not be subject to deportation.
The initiative must still be approved by the Senate, but it enjoys support across party lines -- unlike a previous bid by Democrats to extend the status to Venezuelans that was effectively blocked by President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.
2020 Election
CNN reporter Abby Phillip says the ‘Republican Party is being swallowed alive by conspiracies’
CNN host Jake Tapper spoke on Monday to White House correspondent Abby Phillip about President Donald Trump's crusade to steal the 2020 election. Phillip explained that she thinks the election denial and efforts from Trump have more to do with what he intends to do when he leaves the White House.
"It's about trying to set up a political committee that will fund his political future down the road," Phillip said. "I wouldn't be surprised if, as we have reported, the president considers even straight-up relaunching a sort of re-election bid for 2024 as he is leaving the White House. This is all about trying to make sure that he secures his place within the Republican Party, that he keeps Republican lawmakers, who are currently serving, in line and understanding that he still has sway over his base. That is what this whole thing is about and I think that you'll see the president pretty soon after really planting a flag and saying, 'I am the future of the Republican Party' and warning other Republicans who try to break from him that he is not going anywhere."