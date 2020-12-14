Oura smart ring could detect coronavirus infections faster than other methods: study

According to a report from Axios, Oura’s smart ring could help detect coronavirus infections while a person is still asymptomatic, and could possibly detect the virus earlier than other methods due to its ability to constantly monitor body temperature.

“Because the smart ring continuously monitors vitals, researchers found, it can spot when someone’s temperature is running higher than the normal range of fluctuations around their personal baseline, even if they’re not running an objectively high fever,” Axios reports.

