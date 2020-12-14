Quantcast
Oura smart ring could detect coronavirus infections faster than other methods: study

According to a report from Axios, Oura’s smart ring could help detect coronavirus infections while a person is still asymptomatic, and could possibly detect the virus earlier than other methods due to its ability to constantly monitor body temperature.

“Because the smart ring continuously monitors vitals, researchers found, it can spot when someone’s temperature is running higher than the normal range of fluctuations around their personal baseline, even if they’re not running an objectively high fever,” Axios reports.

Read more at Axios.


GOP saboteurs are revving up their smear machine as Trump transforms into a shadow president

We are approaching the final days of Donald Trump's absurd post-election fight.

This article was originally published at Salon

After the Supreme Court delivered a sound rejection of the ridiculous case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to overturn the election results late Friday, the 19 Republican state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans who made ridiculous fools of themselves by signing on to an amicus brief in support of the case kept a somewhat low profile over the weekend. There were a few who expressed their disappointment and pledged to carry on the fight, while a few thousand unhinged bitter-enders showed up for a rally in Washington as Trump whined and blubbered about as usual on Twitter. That was about it.

Attorney makes the case for indicting Trump for federal crimes even if he pardons himself

In a comprehensive column for the conservative Bulwark, attorney Philip Rotner examined the multiple legal perils Donald Trump is facing after he leaves office before suggesting federal authorities should indict the president -- if warranted -- even if he pardons himself.

Although it is only speculation at this point that the president will attempt to absolve himself of all federal crimes by bestowing a presidential pardon upon himself before leaving office, there is also speculation that he will resign  and then Vice President Mike Pence would issue the pardon once he assumes the presidency -- if only briefly until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

WSJ writer who attacked Jill Biden once wrote he ‘would wish homosexuality off the face of this earth’

Joseph Epstein is under fire after writing an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal attacking incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for using the well-earned honorific "Dr." in her name. Epstein, who is 83, once wrote an article attacking gay people that was so vile it is remembered 50 years later for being "an incredibly homophobic tour-de-force."

On Friday the Journal published Epstein's op-ed (to which NCRM will not link) trying to belittle Dr. Biden.

"Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo," it began, incredibly disrespectfully, "a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the 'Dr.' before your name? 'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic."

