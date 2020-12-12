Pelosi can blackball Republicans who backed Trump’s election plot from serving in Congress: report

Progressives are pushing for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to avoid seating any Republican House members who have publicly supported President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election from Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden.

That’s because Section 3 of the 14th Amendment literally says that anyone who has tried to rebel against the Constitution after having pledged to protect it can’t hold political office. This would include any GOP House members who signed onto an amicus brief supporting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s bogus Supreme Court case seeking to toss hundreds of thousands of votes in four swing states, so that Trump can steal a democratically decided election.

The Section reads: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. ”

Democratic New Jersey Representative Bill Pascrell wrote in a tweet, “The text of the 14th Amendment expressly forbids Members of Congress from engaging in rebellion against the United States. Trying to overturn a democratic election and install a dictator seems like a pretty clear example of that.”

Today I’m calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020

Twitter users seem to like the idea:

This seems to be the only remedy that will have any teeth. As of right now, Republicans are so deluded in falsehoods, brimming with such animosity at loss, that they'd entertain overturning this election.

ENOUGH OF THE GAMES. Make them pay for this travesty. Society is dying. pic.twitter.com/g6YkT8HL0g — 🌐 Agent K ➖🕵️‍♂️ 🔎 👁️ 💬 📡 ⏱️ 🎯 ⚖️ ➖ 🌊 (@gary_kline) December 11, 2020

There is a logical corollary here: How does Congress seat Republicans who themselves claim by inference that their own elections in the swing states were illegitimate? — Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) December 11, 2020

A ballot cannot be BOTH illegitimate at the top AND legitimate at the bottom. How do the Repugnicans plan to square that circle? — KatrinkaC (@katriotic) December 11, 2020

