Pence and Biden lock in COVID-19 vaccine plans — but Trump still holding out

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump removes his coronavirus mask before giving a White House campaign address. AFP.

Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are locking in plans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus — but the most powerful man in the nation hasn’t followed suit yet. Donald Trump, who is only president for 35 more days, has yet to make arrangements to get inoculated for the vicious respiratory virus, even though he’s considered to be in a risk category because of his age and health issues. Meanwhile, Pence’s office announced Wednesday that he will get a coronavirus shot with his wife in front of cameras on Friday “to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among th…

COVID-19

San Diego judge allows strip clubs to stay open — and indicates restaurants could reopen too

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Superior Court judge on Wednesday ruled two strip clubs can remain open and operating during the most recent COVID-19 shutdown orders from the state, in a ruling that appeared to extend to the county’s beleaguered restaurant industry and allow those businesses to reopen to some extent. The ruling by Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil came in a case filed by two San Diego strip clubs. And while the clubs prevailed in earning an injunction that allowed them to continue to offer live dancing, the judge went a significant step further and said the injunction can apply acros... (more…)

Mitch McConnell budges on COVID relief — thanks to the only thing he cares about: power

Published

6 hours ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

>Fresh off publicly noting the reality that Donald Trump came in a distant second in the 2020 presidential election, Sen. Moscow Mitch McConnell has discovered that getting COVID-19 relief to millions of starving millions is suddenly urgent.

>But don’t think for a second that McConnell has developed a political soul. It turns out there’s something far dearer to the self-described Grim Reaper of the U.S. Senate than Trump or the pandemic: It’s McConnell’s power as Senate Majority Leader. Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent nailed it today:

“Pressure works. That’s what we’re learning from the news that congressional negotiators are moving toward a deal on an economic rescue package that includes stimulus checks for individuals. McConnell

WATCH: Chris Christie releases new ad urging Americans to not be as stupid as he was

Published

9 hours ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Trump supporter and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced on Wednesday that he will be starring in a new, nationwide ad urging Americans to learn from his experience of surviving COVID-19.

"This message isn't for everyone, it's for all those people who refuse to wear a mask," Christie says into the camera.

"You know, lying in isolation in the ICU for seven days, I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask at the White House," he explained.

"Today, I think about how wrong it is to let mask wearing divide us," he said, without acknowledging his friend in the Oval Office was the leading voice politicizing mask wearing.

