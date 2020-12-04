Pennsylvania lieutenant governor: ‘Officials’ are ‘receiving death threats’ for supporting the fair election
Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania John Fetterman revealed Friday that some Republican officials choosing to stand up against the election fraud claims heralded by President Donald J. Trump are receiving “death threats.”
“It must be said: it is tough being a Republican and telling the truth about this election,” Fetterman said. “Many officials are even getting death threats- just look at Georgia. Virtually all are threatened with a primary for simply acknowledging that this was a fair, free election.”
He also retweeted that “Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Bryan Cutler and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, have sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation urging them to object to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.”
See the letter below.
This is just pandering to the snake handlers / lunatic fringe. I do not believe there is any serious intent, nor is there a path.
On balance, and to their credit, leadership has been clear on honoring the election results. https://t.co/K1RRaRCrYt
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2020
2020 Election
Pence’s rally for Georgia runoffs goes off the rails as Trump supporters chants ‘four more years’
The White House is walking a tight-rope in Georgia as Donald Trump continues to falsely claim he won the re-election while attempting to convince Republicans to turn out and vote to keep control of the U.S. Senate as a check on the incoming Democratic administration.
Georgia is hosting two U.S. Senate runoff campaigns in January. If Democrats win both, the body will be tied 50-50 -- allowing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the opportunity to cast the tie-breaking vote.
Republicans in the Peach State have worried that the unfounded allegations of fraud will depress GOP turnout.
2020 Election
Trump rants about the media while refusing to concede he lost the 2020 election
President Donald Trump continued to complain about the press on Friday -- while refusing to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.
Since the 2020 election, Trump has been frustrated that the press has accurately reported that there is no evidence to back up Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Trump has even been waging war on Fox News, urging his supporters to flip the channel to NewsMax or OAN.
"The only thing more RIGGED than the 2020 Presidential Election is the FAKE NEWS SUPPRESSED MEDIA," Trump argued. His contention that the election was "rigged" is false and he did not explain how the news was both "fake" and "suppressed."
2020 Election
Kellyanne Conway acknowledges that Joe Biden ‘will prevail’ against Donald Trump despite legal challenges
Originally published by The 19th
Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump has “the right” to exhaust his legal challenges, but acknowledged that Joe Biden appears headed to the White House as the next president of the United States.