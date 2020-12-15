Pete Buttigieg picked to become Biden cabinet secretary: CNN
Former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg will be nominated to become a cabinet secretary in the Biden-Harris administration.
CNN reports Buttigieg has been picked to become the next Secretary of Transportation.
If confirmed Buttigieg would become America’s first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.
“The choice vaults a candidate Biden spoke glowingly of after the Democratic primary into a top job in the incoming administration and could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again,” CNN notes.
Many see Buttigieg as a highly-skilled and talented politician who surpassed expectation in the primaries. Biden spoke glowingly of Buttigieg, bestowing upon him his highest honor: comparing him to his late son Beau Biden.
Rumors last week were flying, saying Buttigieg might be Biden’s nominee to be Ambassador to China.
2020 Election
Sean Hannity slammed for poisoning the minds of viewers with his ‘sprawling’ attack on democracy
Like other opinion hosts at Fox News, Sean Hannity has been quick to promote President Donald Trump's baseless claims that he was a victim of widespread voter fraud in this year's presidential election and that Joe Biden isn't really president-elect. Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple slams Hannity for promoting false claims and conspiracy theories about the election on his show in a new column this week, stressing that it is bad for democracy.
2020 Election
Pete Buttigieg picked to become Biden cabinet secretary: CNN
Former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg will be nominated to become a cabinet secretary in the Biden-Harris administration.
CNN reports Buttigieg has been picked to become the next Secretary of Transportation.
If confirmed Buttigieg would become America's first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.
"The choice vaults a candidate Biden spoke glowingly of after the Democratic primary into a top job in the incoming administration and could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again," CNN notes.
2020 Election
The delusions of MAGAworld are starting to crumble as right-wing outlets acknowledge Biden’s victory
After weeks of refusing to acknowledge or accept the outcome of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump's "alternative facts" news networks are clearly struggling with how to proceed. But with the meeting of the Electoral College, the reality of President-elect Joe Biden's win is creeping in. Newsmax is finally reporting the truth about Biden becoming the next president of the United States, while One America News Network has a slightly different stance.