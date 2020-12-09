Pornhub announces changes after report alleging videos of abuse

Pornography website Pornhub on Tuesday outlined measures against illegal content on its platform after the New York Times reported finding videos depicting child sex abuse and rape on the site.

The paper asserted that among the 6.8 million new videos posted on the site each year, a majority “probably involve consenting adults, but many depict child abuse and nonconsensual violence.”

Pornhub, the Times said, also lets users download videos directly from its site, which allows anyone to repost clips repeatedly and without limit.

“Today, we are taking major steps to further protect our community,” said a statement on Pornhub.

“Going forward, we will only allow properly identified users to upload content. We have banned downloads,” it added.

Going forward only content partners and people who earn ad revenue from their videos will be able to upload videos to the site.

“In the new year, we will implement a verification process so that any user can upload content upon successful completion of identification protocol,” the statement read.

Paid downloads remain possible, says the company, adding that it has also strengthened its moderation process.

On Monday officials at MasterCard and Visa launched a probe into their links with site, warning that they would cut ties with the parent company, MindGeek, if it turns out that the site is not following the law.

Pornhub told AFP in a statement that it has “no tolerance” for content that shows sexual abuse of children.