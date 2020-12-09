Pornhub announces changes after report alleging videos of abuse
Pornography website Pornhub on Tuesday outlined measures against illegal content on its platform after the New York Times reported finding videos depicting child sex abuse and rape on the site.
The paper asserted that among the 6.8 million new videos posted on the site each year, a majority “probably involve consenting adults, but many depict child abuse and nonconsensual violence.”
Pornhub, the Times said, also lets users download videos directly from its site, which allows anyone to repost clips repeatedly and without limit.
“Today, we are taking major steps to further protect our community,” said a statement on Pornhub.
“Going forward, we will only allow properly identified users to upload content. We have banned downloads,” it added.
Going forward only content partners and people who earn ad revenue from their videos will be able to upload videos to the site.
“In the new year, we will implement a verification process so that any user can upload content upon successful completion of identification protocol,” the statement read.
Paid downloads remain possible, says the company, adding that it has also strengthened its moderation process.
On Monday officials at MasterCard and Visa launched a probe into their links with site, warning that they would cut ties with the parent company, MindGeek, if it turns out that the site is not following the law.
Pornhub told AFP in a statement that it has “no tolerance” for content that shows sexual abuse of children.
2020 Election
Biden’s election lawyer responds to Lou Dobbs’ demand the GOP save Trump from electoral loss
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs has been on a crusade to demand the Republican Party spend as much as $500 million if it takes that to fight to make President Donald Trump the winner. Now President-elect Joe Biden's election lawyer Marc Elias is responding, albeit with a chuckle.
In an interview Monday with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and White House aide Stephen Miller, Dobbs demanded that they do something to save the president.
"The reality is that this president right now, and let's be straightforward about it. He's fighting all alone, and Ted Cruz is has stepped up to say he'll argue before the Supreme Court," Dobbs shouted. "Why on God's green Earth wouldn't the White House jump on it?"
2020 Election
CNN’s Lemon takes down Republicans over Trump’s loss: ‘All fun and games until someone destroys democracy’
CNN's Don Lemon went after Republican leaders for still refusing to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 election. Biden may have won by the largest margin since 1932, but Republican enablers are too afraid of Donald Trump to tell the truth.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) lost his mind when House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) had the temerity to acknowledge Biden's election during the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies meeting.
"It is not the job of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating. The JCCIC is facing the challenge of planning safe Inaugural Ceremonies during a global pandemic. I would hope that, going forward, the members of the JCCIC would adhere to the committee's long-standing tradition of bipartisan cooperation and focus on the task at hand," Blunt said.
Breaking Banner
Maddow does takedown of corrupt Texas AG pushing Trump’s lawsuits to score a pardon for all of his scandals
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began her Tuesday evening show talking about the 2020 election results' perfect encapsulation with the news that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may be waging his lawsuit for Donald Trump's election only to score himself a pardon.
It all begins in the summer of 2015 when Paxton had to turn himself over to police after being indicted on securities fraud charges. Paxton was accused of running "a side hustle" while running for attorney general and sitting in the state legislature. According to the suit, he got friends and colleagues to invest "hundred of thousands of dollars in a certain company, failing to mention to him that that company was paying him to do just that, paying him to scout investors," said Maddow.