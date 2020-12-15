Postpartum depression for dads? Yep, it’s a thing
Dear Healthy Men: About three months ago, I became a new dad. I was super excited during the pregnancy, but ever since we brought the baby home, I've been in a funk. I'm tired, irritable, short tempered, and I'm just not enjoying fatherhood. Is there something wrong with me? A friend jokingly suggested that I might have postpartum depression. Is that a thing for guys? A: Absolutely. Although postpartum depression (PPD) in women is widely acknowledged and studied, researchers have only recently admitted what plenty of new dads already knew: it affects men too—in fact, as many as one in four new…
Ford futurist: 2020 brought more stress than ever — but people found ways to adapt
People around the world are feeling overwhelmed, lonely and more stressed than they used to be — but they've also found ways to adapt to and cope with the effects of the global pandemic. Those are a few of the takeaways from Ford Motor Co.'s latest trends report, released Monday. The report is an annual look at the microeconomic factors shaping consumers' behaviors and views. "2020 was a hailstorm of uncertainty and chaos, and we're trying to explore what it means for 2021 and the years beyond," Sheryl Connelly, Ford's chief futurist, told The Detroit News. "We didn't set out to make this a st...
Northwestern distances itself from former lecturer Joseph Epstein — calls his views on Jill Biden ‘misogynistic’
Northwestern University has distanced itself from a former lecturer who penned a controversial op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that called for future first lady Jill Biden to drop the "Dr." before her name. Calling Biden's use of the designation "fraudulent" and "a touch comic," Joseph Epstein argued in the column published online Friday that she should drop the honorific since she has a doctorate in education and is not a doctor of medicine. Epstein, described by the newspaper as a longtime contributor, goes on to reference his tenure at Northwestern, saying that he was at times called "Dr. ...