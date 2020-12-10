Report: 42 journalists killed around the world in 2020
More than 40 journalists and media workers around the world were killed and another 200-plus were imprisoned while doing their jobs, according to a grim report released ahead of the International Day for Human Rights. According to the International Federation of Journalists, Mexico topped the 2020 list of countries where the most journalists were killed, with 13 of the 42 deaths across the world. Mexico led the list for the fourth time in five years. Five were killed in Pakistan. Afghanistan, India, Iraq and Nigeria recorded three killings each. The journalism federation, which has 600,000 mem…
US senators fail to block Trump sale of F-35 jets to UAE
Democrats failed Wednesday to block the United States from selling top-of-the-line fighter-jets to the United Arab Emirates, with most senators dismissing fears that President Donald Trump was setting off a dangerous arms race.
In one of the largest arms deals of its four-year term, the outgoing administration has approved $23 billion in stealth-capable F-35 jets, unarmed drones and other weapons to the Gulf ally after it agreed to recognize Israel, a major cause for Trump.
Splitting mostly on party lines, opponents failed to convince a threshold of 50 senators in two procedural votes that Trump was acting hastily before President-elect Joe Biden takes over next month to bolster a nation that was part of Saudi Arabia's devastating offensive in Yemen.
Fragments of energy – not waves or particles – may be the fundamental building blocks of the universe
Matter is what makes up the universe, but what makes up matter? This question has long been tricky for those who think about it – especially for the physicists. Reflecting recent trends in physics, my colleague Jeffrey Eischen and I have described an updated way to think about matter. We propose that matter is not made of particles or waves, as was long thought, but – more fundamentally – that matter is made of fragments of energy.
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss ‘assassination’ lawsuit
Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked a US federal court to throw out a lawsuit which accused him of trying to have an ex-intelligence official assassinated.
Prince Mohammed's lawyer told the federal court in Washington that Saad Aljabri's suit filed in August did not provide evidence of the "hit squad" that he alleged the prince sent to kill him.
The filing Monday also said that, as designated heir to the Saudi throne, Prince Mohammed was protected by laws of sovereign immunity.
"This court lacks personal jurisdiction over the Crown Prince," it said.