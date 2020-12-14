Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans and fringe secessionist groups are no longer separate — they’re joined at the hip: conservative

Published

1 min ago

on

Militia member via Shutterstock.

In recent days, some supporters of President Donald Trump — from Texas GOP Chairman Allen West to talk radio host Rush Limbaugh — have been floating the idea of Republicans seceding from the United States if President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20, 2021. Conservative Never Trump journalist Tim Miller, in an article published by The Bulwark, argues that far-right secessionist groups can no longer be viewed as an entity separate from the Republican Party. Now, Miller laments, the GOP and radical secessionists are joined at the hip.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A group of secessionists out west who have branded their states ‘New California’ and ‘New Nevada’ — no word from New New York — filed an amicus brief (on December 11) joining with 100-plus Republican leaders urging the Supreme Court to cancel the legally cast votes of millions of Americans in four states and reinstall President Donald Trump against the will of the people,” Miller explains. “This is not a trolly take on American news using the tropes normally employed to describe events in Third World countries. It is a simple accounting of what the totalitarian party has become.”

In the lawsuit that Miller describes, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out millions of votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan — and the High Court rejected the lawsuit.

“The majority of the Republican Party establishment — including the president himself, the runner-up in the last presidential primary, the House majority leader, and the chief law enforcement officials in 17 states — is teaming up with a crank secessionist movement for a coup,” Miller warns. “That is where we are at.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller, an ex-Republican who formerly served as communications director for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, notes that when Robert Thomas, chairman of the New Nevada movement, filed an amicus brief supporting the Texas lawsuit, his “closing request” for the High Court was “to validate the standing of two new states that have seceded from the Union as well as to approve the efforts of his comrades-in-arms to invalidate the election by judicial fiat.”

The conservative writer explains, “Here’s the thing. Crazy, bored coots in Nevada tootling off letters to the editor about the End Times and overthrowing tyrants is nothing particularly new or noteworthy…. What’s new is that the coot claiming that democracy is tyrannical and must be disobeyed is making an argument that fits perfectly with the other Supreme Court briefs being filed by a preponderance of the members of a major political party.”

Miller wraps up his article by arguing that New Nevada and New California shouldn’t be regarded as fringe groups that most Republicans would never associate with — such groups are now mainstream within his former party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s what it has come to in December 2020,” Miller writes. “The crazy FW: FW: FW: e-mail guy ranting about how ‘democracy is tyranny’ is a replacement-level participant in a Republican Party and conservative establishment for whom overthrowing tyrannical democracy is now the entry-level position. The New Nevada Party is the GOP, and the GOP is the New Nevada Party.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US Homeland Security is the third government agency to be hacked by Russia

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security was named as the third agency to be attacked by the Russian intelligence hackers, Reuters reported Monday.

According to the Washington Post, the list of those impacted is expected to grow larger as the week goes along.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Adam Schiff explains why the latest hacks from Russia are particularly dangerous for the US

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Sunday it was revealed that the Russian intelligence organization hacked the United States Commerce and Treasury Departments after they were able to hack into other security services that the government uses as protection. It was announced on Monday that the Department of Homeland Security was also hacked.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michael Cohen wants to haul Trump into court as he battles the Trump Organization over unpaid legal bills

Published

40 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

According to court filings obtained by The New York Post, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen wants to call President Trump to testify in his case against the Trump Organization once Trump has left the White House.

Cohen sued the Trump Organization in 2019 for almost $2 million in legal bills he acquired over his cooperation and testimony during Special Counsel Robert Mueller and several congressional committee investigations of Trump, claiming that he was not reimbursed for the costs as promised.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE