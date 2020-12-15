Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19
American-British TV personality Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for Covid-19, according to her official Twitter.
The 68-year-old is currently a host on the CBS daytime chat show “The Talk” and said on Monday she would return home after a brief hospital stay.
Co-host Carrie Ann Inaba said last week that she had tested positive for the virus.
Osbourne will self-isolate away from her husband, rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, who she said had tested negative.
Osbourne and her family appeared in the early noughties reality show “The Osbournes”, documenting their turbulent domestic lives.
Ozzy was known for his raucous antics onstage, most famously when he ate a bat.
But in an interview with GQ last month, the 72-year-old said his health conditions — including emphysema — make him especially vulnerable to Covid-19.
Osbourne previously revealed that her granddaughter tested positive in September.
Bipartisan relief package includes plan to retroactively immunize corporations from coronavirus lawsuits
One piece of a bipartisan Covid-19 relief package unveiled late Monday would give corporations sweeping and retroactive immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits, a top Republican priority that civil rights groups, labor unions, and small business owners have decried as a green light for companies to endanger their employees and customers.
A summary (pdf) of the proposed corporate liability protections—which the bipartisan group has attached to much-needed funding for state and local governments—says that employers would not be "subject to liability under federal employment law in Covid-19 exposure cases or change in working conditions related to Covid-19 if the employer was trying to conform to public health standards and guidance." Companies would only be liable in cases of "gross negligence."
COVID, pandemic and lockdown: how 2020 changed the world
When the world celebrated the dawn of a new decade with a blaze of firework parties and revelry on January 1, few could have imagined what 2020 had in store.
In the last 12 months, the novel coronavirus has paralysed economies, devastated communities and confined nearly four billion people to their homes. It has been a year that changed the world like no other for at least a generation, possibly since World War II.
More than 1.6 million people died. At least 72 million people are known to have contracted the virus, though the actual number is likely much higher. Children became orphans, grandparents were lost and partners bereaved as loved ones died alone in hospital, bedside visits considered too dangerous to risk.
‘Hope’: Burned out health workers buoyed by vaccine
As an anesthesiologist in a slammed emergency department, Raymond Pla has to handle Covid patients' ventilators, one of the riskiest jobs in the pandemic.
On Monday he was one of five front line workers at George Washington University Hospital to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
A single word captured what it meant to him: "Hope."
The doctor might have felt excited to be among the first in the world to get injected with molecules of synthetic messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), the cutting-edge technology proven to be 95 percent effective in preventing Covid-19.
But given the coronavirus' stark toll -- 300,000 fatalities in the US alone -- that just didn't feel right.