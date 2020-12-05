Smith & Wesson shares surge on strong gun sales
Shares of Smith & Wesson jumped Friday after the gunmaker reported record quarterly revenues on a surge in sales during the contentious US presidential election.
Revenues more than doubled in the quarter ending October 31 to $479 million, resulting in profits of $52.2 million during that three-month stretch.
Chief Executive Mark Smith said demand for firearms often rises during the political season amid talk of gun control legislation.
“The political landscape gets contentious and talk of gun control increases, and therefore, there’s a fear of increased gun control regulation, which drives a lot of our consumers to go out and purchase firearms,” Smith said on a conference call with analysts that alluded to the bitter campaign between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“And as everybody knows, this election was obviously a lot more contentious than maybe they had been in the past.”
Since the start of the year, nearly eight million Americans have purchased guns for the first time, with about 40 percent of them women, according to the company. Gun-owners own an average of eight firearms.
Shares finished at $15.91, up 5.2 percent.
2020 Election
The Republican conspiracy wing is creating havoc for GOP leadership: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, the rise of QAnon conservatives is setting off a battle for the future of the Republican Party as the GOP leadership attempts to make plans for life after Donald Trump.
With the president ousted and his fans bereft about his election loss, members of the conspiracy-minded wing of the party who believe there is a "deep state" that controls the government have taken Trump's assertion that the election was stolen from him and voting can't be trusted to heart. That, in turn, has GOP leaders frantic that Republican voter turnout will be down in Georgia and could cost Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) control of the Senate -- the GOP's last base of power for the next two years after losing the White House.
2020 Election
Trump — consumed with ‘narcissistic crusade’ over election loss — slammed for silence on surging problems
While President Donald Trump has long been blasted for his well-documented tendency to lie to the public, he is facing fresh criticism this week for continuing to baselessly attack the November election results while also staying largely silent on the coronavirus pandemic, even as Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the country.
By Friday afternoon, the United States had recorded more than 14.2 million Covid-19 cases and over 277,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's global tracker. On Thursday alone, 2,879 people died nationwide—breaking the daily record of 2,804 that was set just one day earlier. The previous record was from mid-April.
2020 Election
The key to the Senate majority could come down to these overlooked voters in Georgia
Immediately after Joe Biden's surprise victory in Georgia, analysts parsing voter turnout patterns concluded that many of the state's conservatives and independents have had enough of President Trump. Many pundits affirmed that conclusion by noting that Sen. David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, had won more votes than the president in Atlanta's tonier suburbs, a weather vane for the GOP.
But civil rights groups based elsewhere in Georgia and their out-of-state allies saw a different pattern when studying 2020's voter turnout. Whether looking at Atlanta, which also contains lower-income areas, or across Georgia's 159 counties where towns look little changed from the mid-20th century, they saw that voters in many communities of color did not turn out in the volumes they had expected.