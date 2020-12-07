Sorry, Trump: Georgia’s GOP governor won’t call a special session to illegally overturn the election
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has already defied President Donald Trump’s calls to illegally overturn Georgia’s election results. Now he and other Republican leaders are shooting down an effort by pro-Trump legislators to demand a special session to brazenly award Georgia’s 16 electoral votes to the GOP. The governor and other Republican leaders first ruled out a special session to help Trump undo Joe Biden’s victory on Nov. 10, and he rejected the president’s extraordinary personal plea to intervene in the election results on Saturday. But Kemp elaborated on his stance late Sunday after four Repu…
Quarantines ordered for attendees of Giuliani’s Michigan hearing after ‘extremely likely’ exposure to COVID-19
People who attended Rudy Giuliani's election meeting in Michigan last week have been ordered to quarantine themselves after the president's attorney announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Ingham County Health Department spokesperson Linda Vail made the announcement in a statement on Monday.
"It is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony," the statement said. "Those who were present without a mask and those who were within 6 feet of Mayor Giuliani must quarantine for the safety of others."
"I wish Mayor Giuliani a full and speedy recovery," the statement added.
Trump flops in another Georgia lawsuit — here’s what they messed up this time
Another lawsuit on behalf of President Donald Trump flopped on Monday, this time in Fulton County Superior Court. The suit was filed over the weekend asking that the judge invalidate the presidential election in Georgia and either order a new election or have the GOP-led legislature select electors. That makes a win/loss rate of 1 to 48 cases thus far.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump's campaign ran into trouble for failure to pay the proper filing fee or fill out the paperwork correctly.