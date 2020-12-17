Split-ticket voters helped Biden win Georgia. Can they aid the GOP in the runoffs?
ATLANTA — A defunct county located in what’s now the heart of Atlanta’s fast-changing northern suburbs offers a glimpse into a challenge facing Democrats — and a potential bright spot for Republicans — in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs. In November, Democrat Joe Biden carried by 5 percentage points what was once known as Milton County, now the cities of Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Roswell and Milton in north Fulton. But down-ticket was a blur. In one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate races, voters narrowly backed Republican incumbent David Perdue over Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the other Senate contest, GOP candi…
2020 Election
The delusions of MAGAworld are starting to crumble as right-wing outlets acknowledge Biden’s victory
After weeks of refusing to acknowledge or accept the outcome of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump's "alternative facts" news networks are clearly struggling with how to proceed. But with the meeting of the Electoral College, the reality of President-elect Joe Biden's win is creeping in. Newsmax is finally reporting the truth about Biden becoming the next president of the United States, while One America News Network has a slightly different stance.
2020 Election
Seth Meyers ridicules Trump for not being able to find a new home: ‘He’s going to have to live in the woods’
When Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016, she was spotted taking the family dog for a hike in the woods. President Donald Trump will have to permanently move to the woods if he intends to have a home that will accept him, joked "Late Night" host Seth Meyers during Wednesday's show.
New York has made it clear that they don't want Trump and now Mar-a-Lago neighbors are filing their own lawsuits to keep Trump from living out of his exclusive club, which is against the regulations he agreed to in 1993.
2020 Election
Trump wants special counsels appointed as ‘payback’ for the Mueller investigation: CNN
On CNN Tuesday, White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that one of the main reasons President Donald Trump wants to appoint special counsels to investigate Hunter Biden and the 2020 election results is that he views it as "payback" for the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
"The new person who's taking own from Bill Barr, when he steps down a week from today, is Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy, and he just gave an interview to Reuters where he declined to say one way or another whether he would appoint these special counsels that the president wants," said Collins. "That would lead us to the question of, if he does not appoint these special counsels like the president wants to investigate those baseless allegations of voter fraud and to do an investigation into Hunter Biden, which we've already noted is under way at the Justice Department right now, would the president then fire Jeff Rosen from that job?"