State attorneys general are closing in on Trump as his presidency comes to an end
As President Donald Trump focuses on his post-election legal battles, attorneys general in multiple states are focused on their own post-presidential legal battles that could result in severe consequences for the president and his allies.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey recently weighed in with her perspective on what could possibly happen after Trump leaves office in the coming weeks. Although she admitted that she is limited on what can be said at this point, Healey, in an interview with Vanity Fair, highlighted a number of important legal avenues that may result in accountability for the president and his “enablers”:
“As a state A.G., I’m going to be limited in what I can say, but it is important that Donald Trump, his enablers, those who acted in concert with him and furthered actions that may have been illegal, criminal or otherwise, are held accountable just as anyone else needs to be held accountable. Much of this will depend on facts and law. Obviously there are investigations underway, and I’m confident that the right offices will do their jobs.”
Healey went on to offer a deeply critical opinion of Trump and his family members.
“I couldn’t care less about Donald Trump. I am very happy to see him go,” Healey admitted. “I think about his incompetence as there are tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases every day. It’s outrageous what he’s done—his callousness, his incompetence, his narcissism, his bullying, how he’s hurt so many people. Either he’s ignorant or callous or both, and I think members of his family are as well. They’re very good at emotionally appealing to people and saying things that resonate.”
Based on the president’s actions, Healey has gathered that he only cares about himself and the power he threatens to lose, which would also result in the loss of prosecutorial protections that come with the presidency.
She added, “He only cares about keeping himself in power.”
Healey’s remarks come as New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) moves forward with an investigation into Trump’s business dealings. During an appearance on “The View” on Tuesday, James insisted that Trump will not be able to “avoid justice” in the state of New York. In fact, she even predicts that Trump may step down and allow Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him.
“He can preemptively pardon individuals, and the vast majority of legal scholars have indicated that he cannot pardon himself,” James said on the show. “What he could do is step down and allow the vice president — Vice President Pence — to pardon him.”
She added later, “I suspect at some point in time he will step down and allow the vice president to pardon him.”
‘This is madness’: Mitt Romney blasts GOP lawmakers threatening to protest Electoral College vote
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is not pleased with his Republican colleagues' continued efforts to delay the upcoming Electoral College vote that will solidify President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. During an interview with NBC News' Frank Thorp, the Republican lawmaker described the legal challenges as "madness."
"This is madness. We have a process, recounts are appropriate, going to the court is approp [SIC] & pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate, but trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness," Romney said on Tuesday. "It would be saying, 'Look, let's not follow the vote of the people, let's instead do it what we want, that would not be the way a democratic republic ought to work."
Concern grows as Trump repeatedly calls for election to be ‘overturned’ – and Republicans refuse to stop him
More than five weeks after Election Day, concern is mounting as President Donald Trump not only shows no signs of conceding, but increasingly is spreading dangerous lies and disinformation – including now repeatedly calling for the election to be overturned. Americans are growing increasingly concerned, not only with the President's attacks on democracy, but with Republicans' refusal to defend it.
President Donald Trump and his supporters have filed more than 50 lawsuits, losing all but one. On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court – on which the president placed three of the six conservative justices – unanimously smacked down the latest attempt to overturn the election, in what amounted to a scathing, one sentence refusal.
Trump fraudsters humiliate themselves as they cite their own poll failures as proof of a rigged election
Now that the twin Krakens have been carefully lifted with a tweezers and laid to rest, and with the rest of the judicial debacle is coming to an end, the Trump fraudsters have unveiled a new line of evidence-free evidence: Polling data.
Yes, it turns out that it was mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to have crushed Donald Trump because faux-intellectual Republican pollsters have furrowed their brows and said so. It’s a novel argument that goes something like this:
“There must have been fraud in this election! Our pollsters couldn’t have been this wrong!”
The small cottage industry of right-wing propagandists masquerading as pollsters is actually citing its own failure to predict the 2020 results accurately as proof positive that the election was rigged. It’s a stupid enough argument to appeal to the Trump base.