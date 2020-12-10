Coronavirus stimulus checks: Here’s what IRS wants you to know before 2020 taxes
Filing taxes is one of the most important things that people need to do in the New Year. This time, however, it will be even more important because of the stimulus checks. Considering this, the IRS has come up with a press release to help people file their 2020 taxes, especially those who didn’t get coronavirus stimulus checks, or got less than what they expected. Q3 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Coronavirus stimulus checks and 2020 taxesMillions of Americans got $1,200 in stimulus checks after Congress approved the CARES Act in March. Along with the $1,200, people also got $50…
‘Reprehensible’: GOP strategist tears into Trump allies for boasting about COVID treatments others can’t get
On Thursday, longtime conservative Republican strategist William Kristol tore into President Donald Trump's allies for "boasting" about their access to top-of-the-line COVID-19 treatments that the general public struggles to have, following Rudy Giuliani's release from the hospital.
It's one thing for the rich & powerful to get better treatment. That may just be one of the realities of the world. But for the rich & powerful to boast about their treatment, and act as if others lacking access to it need not take care, is reprehensible.https://t.co/KQbrhJCr85
US COVID-19 deaths surpass 3,000 in 24 hours, a new peak on eve of vaccine review
The United States on Wednesday crossed an ominous new threshold of more than 3,250 lives lost to COVID-19 in a single day while public health officials stepped up preparations for a vaccine campaign of historic scope ahead of final regulatory review.
Steady movement toward a vaccine rollout on the eve of a critical review by leading U.S. medical experts comes as COVID-19 caseloads surged alarmingly higher, straining healthcare systems in some pandemic hot spots to the breaking point.
Intensive care units at hundreds of hospitals in cities and rural communities across the country were reported to be at or near capacity, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data showed.
Scientists say America is about to face its ‘worst public health event’ ever
That might sound a bit melodramatic — but public health experts Salon spoke with agreed with her stark assessment.
During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Birx addressed the fact that US hospitals are struggling to keep up with the influx of patients caused by the coronavirus pandemic and anticipated that things are going to get worse.