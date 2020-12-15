Sundance unveils pandemic lineup, Redford son’s final film
Next month’s Sundance will be the first major festival highlighting movies made during and about the coronavirus pandemic, as organizers Tuesday unveiled a lineup featuring the final film by co-founder Robert Redford’s late son.
Due to Covid restrictions, the indie film extravaganza will largely leave behind its usual mountain base in the western US state of Utah, showing premieres online and at nationwide drive-ins and arthouse theaters.
Among them is “Life in a Day 2020,” Ridley Scott and Kevin Macdonald’s follow-up to their 2011 documentary painting a “global portrait of life on our planet” using thousands of videos shot and submitted by members of the public from a single day in July.
The filmmakers received 300,000 submissions, as people around the world adjusted to their radically transformed life under an unprecedented pandemic.
“These windows into their lives are really extraordinary,” director of programming Kim Yutani told AFP, calling the project a “huge undertaking.”
“Not only is it the 10-year anniversary, this is such a significant year,” she added.
Also on show will be “In the Earth,” a virus horror film shot in 15 days in August by Ben Wheatley, and documentary “In the Same Breath” which claims to explore the Chinese government’s efforts to “turn pandemic coverups in Wuhan into a triumph for the Communist Party.”
Several films also address racism following this year’s mass protests against police violence, including “Summer of Soul,” musician Questlove’s first movie about the huge, forgotten “Black Woodstock” festival that took place in 1969 Harlem.
Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing,” based on a 1929 novella about two African-American women struggling with their race and gender identities in New York, will also appear.
Other highlights among 72 feature films include Nicolas Cage’s supernatural action-horror “Prisoners of the Ghostland,” and cult musical biopic “The Sparks Brothers” from Edgar Wright.
With the Oscars submissions deadline delayed by coronavirus, Sundance movies will this year be eligible to compete for April’s Academy Awards.
And the festival will feature “Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir,” the final film from James Redford about the author of the bestselling Chinese-American immigrant novel “The Joy Luck Club.”
James Redford, a filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert, died in October aged 58 from bile-duct cancer.
“It’s incredibly bittersweet… it’s very meaningful for us that we get to play this film for the Sundance audience to whom he meant so much,” festival head Tabitha Jackson told AFP.
“But it’s very sad not to have him with us to take his bow as director.”
Sundance runs from January 28 through February 3.
2020 Election
Detroit seeking sanctions against ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell after her lawsuits
Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias revealed Tuesday that President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Sidney Powell, might be punished for her irrational lawsuits.
According to a legal filing posted by Elias, Powell is facing charges of bringing a lawsuit for "improper purposes," including harassing the City of Detroit and frivolously undermining "People's faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government."
City Attorney David Fink wants federal judges to bar "Plaintiffs' counsel from practicing law in the Eastern District of Michigan," refer "Plantiffs' counsel to the State Bar of Michigan for grievance proceedings; and," grant "any other relief for the City that the Court deems just or equitable."
Latest Headlines
Virgin births from parthenogenesis: How females from some species can reproduce without males
An Asian water dragon hatched from an egg at the Smithsonian National Zoo, and her keepers were shocked. Why? Her mother had never been with a male water dragon. Through genetic testing, zoo scientists discovered the newly hatched female, born on Aug. 24, 2016, had been produced through a reproductive mode called parthenogenesis.
Parthenogenesis is a Greek word meaning “virgin creation,” but specifically refers to female asexual reproduction. While many people may assume this behavior is the domain of science fiction or religious texts, parthenogenesis is surprisingly common throughout the tree of life and is found in a variety of organisms, including plants, insects, fish, reptiles and even birds. Because mammals, including human beings, require certain genes to come from sperm, mammals are incapable of parthenogenesis.
2020 Election
A showdown is about to break out between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump: columnist
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden won the election for the first time on Tuesday, but that flies in the face of President Donald Trump's delusion.
In a Washington Post column, Aaron Blake explained that the two worlds seems to be existing in a parallel universe.
