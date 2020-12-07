Medicare scams and marketing tricks heat up as signup deadline approaches
The next call you get from a Medicare “representative” probably isn’t a call from Medicare at all. It’s most likely either a scammer or a high-pressure sales tactic. A surge of calls have been taking place that are designed to get seniors to crack and hand over their Medicare ID numbers. Sometimes, you risk giving an important ID number to a crook. Sometimes, you’re at risk of ending with coverage you don’t want. The Medicare annual enrollment window runs until Monday. But the Detroit-based Health Alliance Plan of Michigan has had more than 200 members report that their coverage had been chang…
COVID-19
Karen Pence’s anti-LGBTQ school got $725K in COVID bailout funds
The Immanuel Christian private school in Springfield, Virginia bans LGBTQ teachers and students because “homosexual acts and lifestyles are clearly perversions and reprehensible in the sight of God”, at least, according to its employment application.
Unfortunately, the school got $725,000 in bail-out funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a financial stimulus program designed to help keep businesses afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence teaches at the school.
“It is shameful that an institution that discriminates against LGBT Americans received nearly $1 million in taxpayer funds,” Kyle Herrig, president of government watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement to The Washington Blade. “This money was meant to help mom and pop small businesses meet payroll and keep the lights on — instead the wealthy and well-connected cashed in.”
2020 Election
FCC chairman admits that he wants to block Biden from changing anything
In a recent interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, said it would be "valuable" for Senate Republicans to block President-elect Joe Biden from appointing a new FCC chairperson. That way, the GOP can "forestall" Biden's agenda in the agency, including restoring net neutrality so that corporations can't charge companies for an equal presence on the internet.
In short, if Republicans win Georgia's runoff elections on January 5, they could stall a vote for Biden's new pick for the FCC head. If this happens, Biden won't be able to seat someone to help implement his agenda.
COVID-19
Pandemic sends hunger rising in America, and children bear the brunt
Before the pandemic closed her middle school and US immigration agents deported her father to El Salvador, Kimberly Orellana did not fear going hungry.
But with her mother now alone and cleaning houses for pay that isn't enough to reliably feed Orellana and her two younger sisters, the 14-year-old is left to trek to a nearby school for a handout of groceries organized by a non-profit.
"Everyone in our family eats. Sometimes we need a little bit of groceries to keep our fridge full," Orellana said as she ran the errand north of Baltimore on a cold and rainy morning during a break from classes, which are now held online.