Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas critical care doctor says nurses won’t get COVID vaccine for ‘politically motivated’ reasons

Published

1 min ago

on

Group of doctors and nurses with face masks looking at camera, coronavirus concept.

A doctor in Houston, Texas has revealed that “more than half of the nurses in his unit” are not willing to take the coronavirus vaccine due to politically motivated reasons, despite the state’s healthcare systems being inundated with increasing positive coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

During an interview with NPR on Wednesday, Dr. Joseph Varon, critical care unit chief at the United Memorial Medical Center, was notified that the healthcare staff in his hospital would be among the first vaccine recipients. “I had a friendly argument with more than 50 percent of my nurses in my unit telling me that they would not get the vaccine,” Varon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some of Varon’s staff members were elated to hear the news, others weren’t exactly thrilled about the new vaccine. Now, Varon is concerned for those who have opted not to receive the vaccine as they care for the hospital’s most critical COVID cases. He also noted most of the opposing nurses have reservations based on political beliefs.

“At the end of the day, like I have said before, coronavirus has become a political toy,” Varon said, adding, “Most of the reasons why most of my people don’t want to get the vaccine are politically motivated.”

Many Americans are apprehensive about the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which — the LA Times reports — is “95% effective in preventing COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, Dec. 17, the United States has reported more than 17.3 million coronavirus cases across the country. Public health experts estimate that approximately 70 to 75 percent of Americans will need to be vaccinated in order for the country to return to normalcy.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dominion fires back at ‘Kraken’ attorney Sidney Powell over ‘wild’ and ‘baseless’ conspiracy theories

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Dominion Voting Systems finally responded to right-wing lawyer Sidney Powell's “wild, knowingly baseless and false accusations” about voting machines made by the company.

The letter accused Powell, who served for a time on President Donald Trump's legal team, of spreading “reckless disinformation” at public events and during appearances on conservative media outlets like Fox News, Newsmax and Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, reported the New York Times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman proclaims she’s leaving the party over Texas lawsuit

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for USA TODAY, former New Hampshire Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Horn announced she was leaving the GOP, accusing her former party of having "ransacked the Constitution" — and directly fingering their support of the failed Texas lawsuit that sought to throw out millions of ballots in swing states.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Suck it up buttercup’: Rick Wilson bludgeons GOP whining about ‘incivility’ of top Biden aide

Published

50 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson on Thursday dropped the hammer on Republicans who are complaining about the incivility of Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden.

At issue is an interview O'Malley Dillon conducted with Glamour Magazine in which she acknowledged that Senate Republicans can be "f*ckers" while also calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) "terrible."

Wilson said it was monumentally hypocritical for Republicans to decry O'Malley Dillon's incivility when they've been making excuses for President Donald Trump for the past four years.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE