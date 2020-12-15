The collapse of a world-renowned radio telescope leaves an astronomical legacy

Poor Mike Pence. He’s having a real lousy month, and the next 37 days are about to become even less happy and gay.

It’s bad enough having to deal with the movers. They’re having a little trouble understanding this entire “we’re still not sure we’re leaving, but we thought we’d line you up just in case” thing. And licking the presidential boots while the Mad King kicks them in a fit of rage can be a little risky to those pearly whites.

But now Pence faces the living hell of having to humor Donald Trump with the full knowledge that on January 21 he will be permanently kicked to the curb by the infidel boss who, it will turn out, was never all that into him for these four long years. Pence can sputter “under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership” all he wants in his role as that creepy silver robot. Once these two are ushered out the door, Pence will just be another politician not named Trump.