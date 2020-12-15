The collapse of a world-renowned radio telescope leaves an astronomical legacy
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Arecibo Observatory was born in the mid-20th century from a confluence of earthly and celestial forces: William E. Gordon, the scientist who devised the massive radio telescope, wanted to study the Earth’s upper atmosphere. The federal defense agency that funded its construction aspired to dominate the technology race against the Soviet Union. And so, between 1960 and 1963, in an era brimming with the idea of space exploration and Cold War tensions, a radio telescope of power and size never before seen was built in Arecibo, a coastal town in northern Puerto Rico. Th…
Life will only get worse for Mike Pence as Trump unravels on the way out
Poor Mike Pence. He’s having a real lousy month, and the next 37 days are about to become even less happy and gay.
It’s bad enough having to deal with the movers. They’re having a little trouble understanding this entire “we’re still not sure we’re leaving, but we thought we’d line you up just in case” thing. And licking the presidential boots while the Mad King kicks them in a fit of rage can be a little risky to those pearly whites.
But now Pence faces the living hell of having to humor Donald Trump with the full knowledge that on January 21 he will be permanently kicked to the curb by the infidel boss who, it will turn out, was never all that into him for these four long years. Pence can sputter “under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership” all he wants in his role as that creepy silver robot. Once these two are ushered out the door, Pence will just be another politician not named Trump.
Congresswoman who voted to impeach Nixon lays out a compelling case for prosecuting Trump
Democrat Elizabeth Holtzman, now 79, has vivid memories of the Watergate scandal. The former congressman was serving on the House Judiciary Committee when, in 1974, she recommended three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon — and many years later, Holtzman called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Although Trump was acquitted during his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate earlier this year, he was voted out of office in November. And Holtzman believes there is a strong case for a criminal prosecution of Trump after he leaves the White House on January 20, 2021.