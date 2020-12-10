The Gavin Newsom recall effort has more time and more political ammunition — but is it enough?
Orrin Heatlie first decided Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled during the summer of 2019, when the governor expressed support for immigrants living in the state illegally and told them they didn’t need to open the door for federal immigration agents. Heatlie, a retired Yolo County sheriff’s sergeant, has been among a small group of frustrated Californians trying to oust the Democratic governor for more than a year. Past attempts have failed, but the latest push, which Heatlie started in February, has gotten a significant boost from the pandemic. Political experts say the current effort to re…
Coronavirus stimulus checks: Here’s what IRS wants you to know before 2020 taxes
Filing taxes is one of the most important things that people need to do in the New Year. This time, however, it will be even more important because of the stimulus checks. Considering this, the IRS has come up with a press release to help people file their 2020 taxes, especially those who didn’t get coronavirus stimulus checks, or got less than what they expected. Q3 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Coronavirus stimulus checks and 2020 taxesMillions of Americans got $1,200 in stimulus checks after Congress approved the CARES Act in March. Along with the $1,200, people also got $50... (more…)
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Taiwan
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but while residents in the capital Taipei reported buildings violently shaking there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake struck off Yilan City on the island's east coast at a depth of 74 kilometres (45 miles) at 9:19 pm local time (1319 GMT), according to the USGS.
Taipei residents reported shaking buildings, with the quake felt across the island.
"My building shook violently and I took my son and fled our home. It's deathly terrifying," wrote one social media user in Taipei.
Kayleigh McEnany: ‘God had planned for me’ to be Trump’s White House press secretary
"God put me in this position, at this moment in time, for a reason."
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says it was God's plan for her to be President Donald Trump's White House press secretary.
In a glowing Fox News interview, McEnany uses the word "God" several times – including saying that God's plan was for her to be Trump's press secretary.