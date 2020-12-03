‘The grift is on, baby’: Ex-GOP chair slams Trump’s post-election donors as ‘suckers’
Although President-elect Joe Biden enjoyed a decisive victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election — winning 306 electoral votes and defeating Trump by more than 6 million in the popular vote — the outgoing president continues to receive millions of dollars in donations. And former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele, during an MSNBC appearance on December 2, slammed Trump’s post-election donors as “suckers.”
Claiming, with zero evidence, that he is the real winner of the 2020 presidential election and that he was the victim of widespread voter fraud, Trump has brought in a whopping $170 million for his so-called Election Defense Fund. And according to CNN’s Brianna Keilar, 75% of those donations are being shared with a new leadership PAC called the Save America PAC — which Keilar has denounced as a “slush fund.”
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Steele told host Joy Reid that Trump’s post-election donors are “suckers” if they honestly believe their donations will keep Trump in the White House after January 20.
Steele, a Never Trumper, told Reid, “The great little dirty part of this is Donald Trump, right now, Joy, is raising money at a faster rate to, sort of, steal the election than he did when he was trying to win the election. And that’s what people need to understand, alright? He’s raising more money now than he did when he was actually running for the job that he’s now trying to say that they stole from him. So, look, the grift is on, baby. It is just on. You need to understand it.”
In 2009, Steele became the first African-American to chair the RNC — and he remained in that position until 2011. Steele, who is conservative but not an extremist, supported GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney in 2012. But he has been a vehement critic of Trump and has been active in the Lincoln Project, a right-wing anti-Trump group.
Steele told Reid that if Trump’s supporters want to donate money to him, that’s up to them — but they need to realize what their donations are actually being used for.
“It ain’t going into his recount,” Steele told Reid. “It’s going into his PAC. And that PAC money — and this is important — allows him to go out and do political stuff unrelated to the recount. If you all want to give him the money, that’s on you. But know what it’s going to.”
GOP legislators blasted for choice to indulge Trump’s delusions: ‘This madness could’ve been avoided’
Republican legislators in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were harshly criticized on Thursday for refusing to allow pre-processing of ballots.
Politico chief correspondent Tim Alberta revealed what he had learned by talking to Republican voters.
"9 of 10 Trump voters I’ve talked to believe mass voter fraud occurred," Alberta reported. "8 of those 9 cite the protracted counting and Biden’s 'comeback' after Trump led Tuesday night."
"Again: Legislatures in MI/WI/PA failed America by not allowing pre-processing. This madness could’ve been avoided," he explained.
Trump is ‘even more whiny, dishonest and self-absorbed’ than before he lost to Biden: New Yorker analysis
On Thursday, writing for the New Yorker, Susan B. Glasser broke down how losing the presidential election has unhinged President Donald Trump to a degree never seen before.
What exemplifies this, wrote Glasser, is Trump's new speech from the White House — which he billed as perhaps “the most important speech I’ve ever made” — and barely even touched on the pandemic at all, instead choosing to air his political grievances.
"Donald Trump in defeat, it turns out, is even more whiny, dishonest, and self-absorbed than he was before his decisive loss to Biden a month ago," wrote Glasser. "In the speech, delivered to an empty room and released straight to Facebook, for reasons that remain unclear, Trump repeated many of the election conspiracy theories, lies, and laments which he has been sending forth for weeks on Twitter and via emissaries like Rudy Giuliani. The news was that these baseless claims — the only impact of which will be to further undermine public confidence in the U.S. government — were coming directly from the President, as he stood at a lectern bearing the Presidential seal. And what words they were. The pollsters were liars. 'Detroit is corrupt.' 'Millions of votes were cast illegally in the swing states alone.'"
Trump attacks 2 GOP governors — in less than 15 minutes — as Republican civil war intensifies
President Donald Trump continued to attack statewide officials in his own party as lied about election results on Thursday night.
Trump first lashed out at Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona. Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden, who was the first Democrat to carry Arizona since Bill Clinton won the state with 47% in the three-way 1996 campaign.
Governor @dougducey of Arizona hired a lawyer today. Wouldn’t allowing a strong check of ballots, which would be easier and so much better for our Country, be easier on him and the great State of Arizona?